Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a three-game road trip this evening, taking on the Habs at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate in Montreal, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

