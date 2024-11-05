Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

The Flames kick off a three-game road trip this evening, taking on the Habs at 5:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate in Montreal, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf