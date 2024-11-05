Say What - 'Make A Statement'

Jonathan Huberdeau on subtle tweaks to the powerplay:
"I think we have a hard time getting in the zone, when we set up, we’re getting chances but it’s more like creating chances after chances, we’re one and done right now. You know, it’s just getting on rebounds, playing hard, play like a 5-on-5 game, that’s what we need to do."
On what to expect tonight against the Canadiens:
"We know they’re going to come out hard. When you’re struggling, you want to show up, especially in front of your fans. We know that. But at the same time, it’s not like we’re winning every game right now. We’re the one (that is) hungry, too, we want to come in here and make a statement."