Say What - 'Make A Statement'

What was said following Tuesday's morning skate in Montreal

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on subtle tweaks to the powerplay:

"I think we have a hard time getting in the zone, when we set up, we’re getting chances but it’s more like creating chances after chances, we’re one and done right now. You know, it’s just getting on rebounds, playing hard, play like a 5-on-5 game, that’s what we need to do."

On what to expect tonight against the Canadiens:

"We know they’re going to come out hard. When you’re struggling, you want to show up, especially in front of your fans. We know that. But at the same time, it’s not like we’re winning every game right now. We’re the one (that is) hungry, too, we want to come in here and make a statement."

Anthony Mantha on keys to success:

"The best games we’ve played, we’ve played 60 minutes. That’s easy (to say), but it’s the key to our team. When we do that, we have success."

On whether the powerplay is due for a break:

"Hopefully it does, that’s be really nice if it did. Powerplay’s such a big key in this league. If we could score maybe, even if it’s one every two games, it could be the difference between winning and losing."

Ryan Huska on what he wants to see from his group in Montreal:

"For our team, we have to play the same way, and now it’s for a full 60 minutes. Like even in the games that we’ve dropped over the last little bit, there’s a lot to our game that we’ve liked 5-on-5. It’s staying with it for the full 60 minutes, that’s important for us."

On how to get the powerplay rolling:

"One, you want to start with a face-off win, so you don’t have to go up and down the ice as much, so that’s the first thing, obviously. And then a lot of it is getting in, ‘cause I do feel like once they’re in and they’re set up, they do some pretty good things with the puck. Our one unit, I think, can shoot it a little more, they can be a little more direct than they have, but that’s a big factor for us, for sure."

On his hopes for Pospisil on the fourth line tonight:

"Just the very direct play, he’s a very good player when he moves his feet, and he’s on the body. That’s something that we need from him, and that line in particular. It should have a bit of an identity to it, where it’s going to look to establish forecheck and for us, just be three harder players to play against."

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

Flames Fall To Oilers

Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Say What - 'Enjoy Playing These Guys'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

'Preparation Is My Confidence'

'He’s Leaving A Great Legacy'

Backs On Track

Say What - 'Just Awesome'

'Take It All In'

Flames Sled Hockey Teams Prepare For Annual Sled Hockey Classic

Say What - 'Really Thankful'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

Say What - 'Got To Stay Committed'