Say What - 'Make A Statement'

Ryan Huska on what he wants to see from his group in Montreal:

"For our team, we have to play the same way, and now it’s for a full 60 minutes. Like even in the games that we’ve dropped over the last little bit, there’s a lot to our game that we’ve liked 5-on-5. It’s staying with it for the full 60 minutes, that’s important for us."

On how to get the powerplay rolling:

"One, you want to start with a face-off win, so you don’t have to go up and down the ice as much, so that’s the first thing, obviously. And then a lot of it is getting in, ‘cause I do feel like once they’re in and they’re set up, they do some pretty good things with the puck. Our one unit, I think, can shoot it a little more, they can be a little more direct than they have, but that’s a big factor for us, for sure."

On his hopes for Pospisil on the fourth line tonight:

"Just the very direct play, he’s a very good player when he moves his feet, and he’s on the body. That’s something that we need from him, and that line in particular. It should have a bit of an identity to it, where it’s going to look to establish forecheck and for us, just be three harder players to play against."