Talk about a quick strike!

Yegor Sharangovich scored a 'Mammoth' goal just 16 seconds into the first period, and Connor Zary added an empty-netter as Calgary downed visiting Utah 2-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

Dustin Wolf had another stupendous outing, recording the shutout with 27 saves.

Calgary improved to a perfect 17-for-17 on the PK in their last six outings with two kills on the night.

It was the second straight win for the Flames, who continue this homestand when they host the Sabres Monday night.

Check out the action from Saturday's victory over the Mammoth

The opening goal came when Joel Farabee got the puck to Nazem Kadri who was stopped by Vitek Vanecek, but Sharangovich chipped the rebound off the post and in for his fourth of the season.

Sharangovich opens the scoring 16 seconds into the game

Calgary went to the powerplay 4:40 in and created a lot of looks, Vanecek making a massive stop on a Sharangovich’s one-timer, then Mikael’s Backlund’s rebound offering.

Wolf – who put on a clinic with 26 saves in a 4-1 win against the Wild on Thursday in Calgary's last outing – picked up where he left off. He made a couple 10-bellers in the opening frame, kicking out a pad in the splits to deny what looked like a sure-thing-goal by Jack McBain, later getting another pad out as he came cross-crease to stop JJ Peterka on a 3-on-2 rush.

Wolf was back at it in the second, slamming the wickets shut on Nick Schmaltz’s backhand on the doorstep.

Ryan Lomberg and Liam O’Brien dropped the mitts for a quick, spirited fight that brought the C of Red to their feet 6:44 into the middle stanza.

It looked as if Rasmus Andersson had doubled the led with a deflection at full gallop off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau, the puck beating Vanecek but going off the crossbar and down under the goalie’s pad without crossing the line.

Not long after, Lawson Crouse snapped one high gloveside after a turnover in the Calgary end but he also hit the crossbar.

Wolf had eight stops in the third, while Zary scored at 17:46 to seal the deal.

Who else?! Wolfie gets the Red Blazer after a posting a shutout

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"That's a coach's dream out there"

"We found a way to get two points and that's what matters right now"

Coach on quick start, Wolf's play & more

"Overall, I thought we played a pretty strong game"

Coach on quick start, Wolf's play & more

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, UTA 27

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, UTA 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 64.9%, UTA 35.1%

Hits: CGY 20, UTA 22

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, UTA 14

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, UTA 29

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, UTA 15

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Mammoth 06.12.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames have two more home games before they head back out on the road:

Vs. Buffalo at 7 p.m. Monday (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

Vs. Detroit at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (CLICK FOR TICKETS)

