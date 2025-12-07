Talk about a quick strike!

Yegor Sharangovich scored a 'Mammoth' goal just 16 seconds into the first period, and Connor Zary added an empty-netter as Calgary downed visiting Utah 2-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

Dustin Wolf had another stupendous outing, recording the shutout with 27 saves.

Calgary improved to a perfect 17-for-17 on the PK in their last six outings with two kills on the night.

It was the second straight win for the Flames, who continue this homestand when they host the Sabres Monday night.