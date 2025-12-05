The Farm Report - 05.12.25

Hunter Brzustewicz has come roaring into his second pro season, leading all Wranglers defencemen with 12 points (4g, 8a) after an ankle injury knocked him out during the playoffs last year.

The 2023 third-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks, acquired by the Flames in the Elias Lindholm trade on Jan. 31, 2024, looks every bit like a young blueliner on the rise.

"The teammates help, they put me in good positions," said Brzustewicz of his early success. "And I think I'm just shooting way more than I have to get my volume up from last year.”