The Farm Report - 05.12.25

Hunter Brzustewicz has come roaring into his second pro season, leading all Wranglers defencemen with 12 points (4g, 8a) after an ankle injury knocked him out during the playoffs last year.

The 2023 third-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks, acquired by the Flames in the Elias Lindholm trade on Jan. 31, 2024, looks every bit like a young blueliner on the rise.

"The teammates help, they put me in good positions," said Brzustewicz of his early success. "And I think I'm just shooting way more than I have to get my volume up from last year.”

Now in his sophomore season, Brzustewicz - who has filled the gap that Yan Kuznetsov left after being recalled by the Flames early this season - is settling into the pro rhythm.

Even as one of the younger skaters in the room, he carries himself with the poise of a veteran.

“Throughout the second half of last year I got more comfortable,” said Brzustewicz.

“You know what to expect, it's way more comfortable off the ice and that definitely helps on the ice,” he added, noting that familiarity with systems and trust from coaches have boosted his confidence. “You just gotta keep developing and play a structured game.

"You know what they want, control what you can control.”

brewinset

Leading by example is a big part of his game, particularly with incoming rookies.

“I just try to bring the energy when I can,” Brzustewicz explained. “Making sure we let each other know that we can talk about things … just here to keep the energy up all the time for sure.”

When it comes to long-term goals, Brzustewicz prefers not to look too far ahead.

“I'm not a big goal-oriented guy,” he said. “It's just knowing that everything will take care of itself if you put in the work every single day … control what you can and I believe if you just take care of yourself, everything happens for a reason.”

One-Timers

  • Martin Frk is one away from notching his 400th AHL Career Point
  • Sam Morton played his 100th AHL game on Nov. 26
  • Alex Gallant is four games away from playing his 400th AHL tilt
  • Martin Frk is nine games away from playing his 500th AHL tilt

