5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens

1. Head East

As the Flames get set for a three-game swing beginning tonight in Montreal, the focus is on what could be, as opposed to what’s gone wrong in recent contests.

Calgary was unlucky not to come away with points in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to their provincial rivals from Edmonton, a game which the locals dominated for large portions of the final 40 minutes before being undone by a third-period powerplay goal against.

The work ethic is there, and has he has said all season long, Head Coach Ryan Huska continues to preach playing the right way in a bid to find success.

And he’s confident that success will come, even if in the present, it can be hard to see.

Take forward Andrei Kuzmenko, for instance.

He was self-critical Sunday, pointing postgame to the fact that he’s lit the lamp only once to begin the season.

But he was around the puck, and earned himself extra ice-time because he was making things happen in the heat of the battle.

And for Huska, that search for success all comes down to drive.

“All guys that are offensive players, if they’re not scoring, they feel the burden at times. And sometimes when you’re not scoring, or it’s not coming easy for you, you have a tendency to try to do a little bit too much, and that includes stick-handling, or making plays that aren’t there to be made,” he explained. “Sometimes, you’ve just got to remember, you’ve got to move your feet. The game can be a simple game at times, if you move your feet and you shoot the puck when you get opportunities too, things typically turn around if your habits and your details are the right way.”

Another example, making your natural advantages work in your favour. At 6-foot-5, Anthony Mantha is a pain in the neck for opposing defencemen and goaltenders alike when he places himself in high-danger areas on the ice.

He’s done that of late, and results have followed - the Quebec product returns home tonight having scored goals in two of the last three games.

The strength on the puck is one thing,” Huska said of Mantha’s attributes. “You saw it (Sunday), there were multiple times where he was standing right in front of the net.

“That’s how he scored his goal, and for a guy that’s his size, and has his ability with the puck, that’s what we need out of him.”

Work with what you’re given.

But above all, work, and good things will follow.

Soon, hard hats and work boots will be laid out for use here in Montreal, a place you could call hockey’s holy city.

A great day - a great place - to get the job done.

See the action from Sunday night's Battle of Alberta

2. Know Your Enemy

The Canadiens sought the help of an old friend Monday to help them fine-tune their prowess in the faceoff circle.

Sitting 25th in the NHL in faceoff efficiency, Habs coach Martin St. Louis brought in former NHL centre Marc Bureau - an ex-teammate from time spent together in Calgary - to help his charges out with the tricks of the trade.

“I want to give the best possible resources to our young players,” St. Louis told NHL.com’s Jean-Francois Chaumont. “I played with Marc in the NHL; he was strong in the faceoff circle.“He has an expertise that he can teach our younger players. When you can attack a part of your game with help from someone with that expertise, you don’t hesitate.”

The two played together only briefly - Bureau’s second stint in Calgary silks lasted only nine games during the 1999-2000 campaign - but clearly, his wisdom resonated with the Habs bench boss.

Montreal sits 4-7-1 to start the season, and have suffered more than their fair share of injury woes already. Prized off-season acquisition Patrik Laine and promising young defenceman David Reinbacher both were hurt in the preseason, both for the longer term.

St. Louis’ group will be hungry to take advantage of home ice advantage. Tonight’s game is the lone home match in a stretch of seven games in seven different cities - a run that started with defeats in Washington Thursday and in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Captain Nick Suzuki leads the side with 13 points, but 23-year-old Cole Caufield has been Montreal’s top marksman, lighting the lamp 10 times in 12 games since changing his sweater number to 13 to honour the late Johnny Gaudreau.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.2%22nd
Canadiens20.9%14th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.5%25th
Canadiens81.8%13th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames48.31%21st
Canadiens
42.71%31st
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.55%12th
Canadiens40.17%32nd

3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series

Calgary swept the two-game series from Montreal a season ago, outscoring the Canadiens 7-3 over the 120 minutes of action.

Connor Zary had a goal and an assist, while Nazem Kadri also scored in the Flames most recent visit to La Belle Province on November 14 of last year, a game that Calgary won 2-1.

The return engagement took place March 16 at the Scotiabank Saddledome; the Flames won 5-2 on the strength of two goals from Mikael Backlund (including his 200th career NHL marker), and 36 stops from netminder Dustin Wolf.

The two teams will meet once in each city once again this season, with Montreal's visit to the 'Dome scheduled for March 8.

Did You Know?

The Flames have been third-period specialists so far this season, with Yegor Sharangovich's goal Sunday against the Oilers serving as Calgary's 18th third-period goal of the campaign.

That total has been exceeded by only four other clubs this season; Winnipeg leads the loop with 23 third-period tallies so far in 2024-25.

4. The Week Ahead

You can't blame the Flames for having a bit of recency bias when looking at this week's three-game Eastern road trip. After all, Calgary went 5-1-0 against the three teams they're facing this week during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Flames swept the season sets with both Montreal and Boston, and were road winners at Buffalo last season, too.

Nazem Kadri led the way offensively for the Flames, finishing with nine points over those six games, while Jonathan Huberdeau chipped in with three goals and four helpers in games against the Canadiens, Bruins and Sabres in 2023-24.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Yegor Sharangovich

The Belarusian forward launched his first goal of the season off the post and past Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner Sunday night, a sign that after an early-season ailment, all is well with last year's leading goal-getter.

He's likely to get ample opportunity to strut his stuff tonight, too. Through five appearances in 2024-25, Sharangovich is averaging the most ice-time per game he's ever enjoyed over the course of his NHL career, skating on average 18:09 since returning from that lower-body ailment.

'Sharky' was pretty ruthless both at home and on the road in 2023-24, but he had slightly more success away from the friendly waters of the Scotiabank Saddledome last season: 16 of his 31 goals came on the road.

Sharky ties it up with a wrister from the point

Canadiens - Lane Hutson

The Flames are likely to see a lot of the rookie defender tonight.

Hutson sits second among Montreal skaters with an average of 22:56 played per game - trailing only fellow defenceman Mike Matheson - and has already earned plenty of attention for his puck skills.

He's amassed seven points (all assists) to begin his first NHL season since turning pro in the spring; he collected 97 over the course of two collegiate seasons at Boston University.

