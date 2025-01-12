Get 'Er Done

Perseverance.

The Flames displayed it in spades Saturday evening, skating to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the visiting LA Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Indigenous Celebration Night.

Calgary was outshot 32-18 in the tilt, and 17-4 in the first period, trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play before settling in to rally for an important Pacific Division victory.

California kid Dustin Wolf was simply stellar, making 31 saves, leaving folks to reach for their thesauraus again to find the new superlatives for his play.

The Flames 'tender, who spent seven years playing in the Junior Kings organization, improved to 14-6-2 this season.

Matt Coronato scored a goal and added a helper, while Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second game-winner in as many outings. It was his fourth game-winner of the season and second against LA this campaign.

Fan favourite Ryan Lomberg had a pair of fights in the game, scrapping with Tanner Jeannot in the second period and then after Kyle Burroughs laid an awkward hit on Walker Duehr behind the net in the third, he tossed the mitts with him.

When he was shown in the box after the second fight with a big smile, he received a raucous applause from the C of Red.