Flames Sign Arsenii Sergeev

The Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Arsenii Sergeev to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $866,250.

Sergeev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, backstopped Penn State University for 33 games in 2024-25, posting a 19-9-4 record while recording a .919 save-percentage and a 2.54 GAA. Sergeev’s 19 wins led all goaltenders in the Big Ten and the 22-year-old also posted a conference-best four shutouts.

Arsenii was named the B1G First Star of the Week on Feb. 25 amid a six-game unbeaten run as well as earning a nomination as Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, becoming the first Nittany Lion netminder to be recognized as a finalist. He helped his club earn a spot in the Frozen Four for the first time in program history first with a 26-save effort in Round One to help Penn State upset number three ranked Maine. In the quarterfinals, he turned aside 42 of the 44 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory against his former club the University of Connecticut, to qualify for Frozen Four.

Sergeev was the Flames seventh-round pick (205th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. His contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

BORN: Yaroslavl, Russia DATE: December 16, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’3”​​​ WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

CATCHES: Left