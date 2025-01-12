Say What - 'We're In That Conversation'

Matt Coronato on the victory over the Kings:

"I thought we had a good start to the second, got to our game. I thought the second half of the game, we were kinda playing our game, which is what we want."

On his group's game-winner on the powerplay:

"I think keeping it simple is what we want to do. Huby did a great job picking up that rebound, made a really skilled play, but I think it all comes back to getting pucks and bodies there, and trying to be simple with it."

On the difference in the first period and how his group built off it:

"It was Wolf. They were really fast in the first period, so we were chasing the game all over the ice. But much like we felt - like the Nashville game at home - where we controlled a lot of the play, we weren’t able to get the goals that we needed, we were able to hang around because our goaltender made some saves. I think once we got through the first period, our game got a little bit better, we got a really big powerplay goal and our penalty kill did a really good job for us tonight. Hung around for a bit, then we found a way to win."

On Coronato's overall game:

"He’s been really consistent for the majority of his games. I don’t know if it is his best night, ‘cause it’s kind of what we expect out of him now. He’s been a really good player for us, and he’s continuing to elevate his game."

On whether Lomberg's fights affected the momentum of the game:

"I think the first one, without a doubt, did. And the second one, that’s him, he stands up for teammates all the time. He’s an awesome individual. I think he’s an animal, how he approaches things a lot of the days. He punches above his weight class a lot of nights. I have a lot of respect for how he plays the game."