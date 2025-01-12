Say What - 'We're In That Conversation'

The buzz following the Flames' 2-1 win over the Kings

250111_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Dustin Wolf on his busy first period:

"It certainly wasn’t expected, but you know what? That’s hockey for ya. Sometimes you’re on the receiving end of 17, sometimes you’re on the receiving end of four. Certainly got me into the game pretty quick, just glad we got out of that period 1-0."

On Matt Coronato's shot:

"It’s good, it’s deceiving. That goal was one of the top ones I think he’s had, for sure, and it came at a very good time for us as well. I have no doubt he’s going to score many more just like that."

On staying composed in close games:

"My job is to try to keep pucks out of our net. We were down 1-0, we kinda started to come around, and you know as soon as you get one, we’re right back in it. You have a feeling as soon as you get one that you’re gonna be in good hands. Just glad we got the two points."

Jonathan Huberdeau on his game-winning goal:

"I dunno, I obviously got fortunate that I got a good bounce off Matty’s shot. I just tried to put it as fast as I could, I knew the goalie was out of position. That was a huge goal for us, I mean, it was a good game. That kinda game we expect against them, we found a way to win."

On surviving the Kings' attack in the first period:

"It’s gonna happen, there’s gonna be some surges in the first period. Obviously, we wanted a better start but Wolfie shut the door. I think after that, we kinda got our legs going and played better."

On Matt Coronato's confidence level:

"He’s feeling good, you can see he’s got that jump in his legs. He has such a good shot, it’s impressive. I think that shot was unbelievable. All year, he’s been playing well, so I think that line’s been really good."

Ryan Lomberg on his ability to bring the fans to their feet:

"They were lovin’ it. Just brings a smile to my face, obviously, when you can hear the ‘Dome rockin’ and everybody getting on their feet and excited. Exciting times for us here, so we’re looking forward to continuing on that path."

On his team's spot in the standings at the midway mark of the season:

"You look at the standings and there’s no team - especially in playoff teams, as far as they go - like everybody’s legit, right? So now that we’re in that conversation, you can get the confidence from it and say ‘we’re one of these teams now.’ We’re capable of being here, which is why we’re here, and we’re going to continue to prove people wrong."

Matt Coronato on the victory over the Kings:

"I thought we had a good start to the second, got to our game. I thought the second half of the game, we were kinda playing our game, which is what we want."

On his group's game-winner on the powerplay:

"I think keeping it simple is what we want to do. Huby did a great job picking up that rebound, made a really skilled play, but I think it all comes back to getting pucks and bodies there, and trying to be simple with it."

On the difference in the first period and how his group built off it:

"It was Wolf. They were really fast in the first period, so we were chasing the game all over the ice. But much like we felt - like the Nashville game at home - where we controlled a lot of the play, we weren’t able to get the goals that we needed, we were able to hang around because our goaltender made some saves. I think once we got through the first period, our game got a little bit better, we got a really big powerplay goal and our penalty kill did a really good job for us tonight. Hung around for a bit, then we found a way to win."

On Coronato's overall game:

"He’s been really consistent for the majority of his games. I don’t know if it is his best night, ‘cause it’s kind of what we expect out of him now. He’s been a really good player for us, and he’s continuing to elevate his game."

On whether Lomberg's fights affected the momentum of the game:

"I think the first one, without a doubt, did. And the second one, that’s him, he stands up for teammates all the time. He’s an awesome individual. I think he’s an animal, how he approaches things a lot of the days. He punches above his weight class a lot of nights. I have a lot of respect for how he plays the game."

