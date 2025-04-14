Flames Sign Carter King

The Flames announced today that they have signed forward Carter King to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $872,500.

King, a Calgary native, captained the University of Denver in 2024-25, skating in 44 games while posting career-bests in goals (21), assists (22) and points (43). King helped Denver qualify for the Frozen Four for the third time in the past four seasons with three points in their two qualification games before falling to eventual-champions Western Michigan in the semifinals.

In 2023-24, King helped the University of Denver capture the National Championship as they stunned number one ranked Boston College in the Frozen Four Final. He was also a member of the Denver squad winning the 2022 National Title following a 31-9-1 campaign.

Prior to his college career, the 23-year-old spent one season in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles, finishing third on the team in goals with 18 as well as posting 15 assists for 33 points. King is signed with the Flames for the 2025-26 season.

BORN: Calgary, AB​​ DATE: August 30, 2001

HEIGHT: 5’10”​​​ WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left