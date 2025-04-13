Say What - 'Control What We Can Control'

The buzz ahead of Sunday's must-win affair against the Sharks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Lomberg on another must-win game:

"It’s on us to win tonight, and apply a little more pressure. It’s been the same way for us for a little while, we’ve got to make sure we take care of our business before we look outside."

On the focus ahead of tonight's matchup with the Sharks:

"Play desperate, play like our lives are on the line, similar to what we did last game. Doesn’t matter who we’re up against, we’ve got to stick to that game. We’re excited for tonight."

On whether his kids will tune in to Harvey's Mountain Classic:

"Absolutely. My son loves watching it, he loves the live, real people games, so I would imagine tonight, he’ll be even more fired up."

"Play like our lives are on the line"

Joel Farabee on scoreboard watching Saturday:

"Watched both of them, Frosty and I were kinda just flipping back and forth between the two. Sucks, but I think we can’t really focus on what other teams are doing, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and tonight. We can only control what we can control."

On facing the Sharks for the second time inside a week:

"Those games are always tough, especially that last game against San Jose. We had to have a third period comeback. I think if we just have that same mentality - like we did against Minny - that we’re just going to go at them, pressure them, and play our game, I think we’re gonna like it."

On keys to success against San Jose:

"With our group, we just want to play fast. Be quick in all areas - D-zone - get the puck to the forwards and just go play in the offensive zone. I think in that Minny game, we quick-upped a lot of pucks, put a lot of pressure on their D. I think that’s why that result ended the way that it did."

"We just want to play fast"

Ryan Huska on the lack of help on the out-of-town scoreboard Saturday:

"I watched. You can’t do anything about it. That’s part of it, that’s out of our control. The things that are in our control are how we play, and how we do tonight. That’s it, that’s what we have to focus on. Because there is a way. If we can find a way to get our side of things done, there is a way."

On repeating the message for yet another must-win game:

"We change up how we present to the players. I think there’s a lot of good with repetition, I really do. It gives them an understanding of what we have to look like, where we have to be, what’s at stake, all that stuff. So you can find different ways to get the same message across, and I think our coaches do a pretty good job of that."

On facing the Sharks and self-focus:

"We’re trying to really make it about us and how we have to play our game. We know what their strengths are, players are aware of what their strengths are. We feel like if we get to our game right away in the first period, and we play the way we need to play, with the energy, with the emotion that we’re going to get from our crowd in this building as well, then I think we’re going to get off to the start. We’re going to play a complete 60 minutes tonight."

"The things that are in our control are how we play"

