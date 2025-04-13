Say What - 'Control What We Can Control'

Ryan Huska on the lack of help on the out-of-town scoreboard Saturday:

"I watched. You can’t do anything about it. That’s part of it, that’s out of our control. The things that are in our control are how we play, and how we do tonight. That’s it, that’s what we have to focus on. Because there is a way. If we can find a way to get our side of things done, there is a way."

On repeating the message for yet another must-win game:

"We change up how we present to the players. I think there’s a lot of good with repetition, I really do. It gives them an understanding of what we have to look like, where we have to be, what’s at stake, all that stuff. So you can find different ways to get the same message across, and I think our coaches do a pretty good job of that."

On facing the Sharks and self-focus:

"We’re trying to really make it about us and how we have to play our game. We know what their strengths are, players are aware of what their strengths are. We feel like if we get to our game right away in the first period, and we play the way we need to play, with the energy, with the emotion that we’re going to get from our crowd in this building as well, then I think we’re going to get off to the start. We’re going to play a complete 60 minutes tonight."