Say What - 'Control What We Can Control'

Ryan Lomberg on another must-win game:
"It’s on us to win tonight, and apply a little more pressure. It’s been the same way for us for a little while, we’ve got to make sure we take care of our business before we look outside."
On the focus ahead of tonight's matchup with the Sharks:
"Play desperate, play like our lives are on the line, similar to what we did last game. Doesn’t matter who we’re up against, we’ve got to stick to that game. We’re excited for tonight."
On whether his kids will tune in to Harvey's Mountain Classic:
"Absolutely. My son loves watching it, he loves the live, real people games, so I would imagine tonight, he’ll be even more fired up."