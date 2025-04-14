Sharky Takes Bite Out Of Sharks

The drive to the playoffs remains alive.

The Flames broke a 2-2 deadlock after 40 minutes with three in the third period to down the visiting Sharks 5-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday night and get two critical points as they continue to chase down a wild card slot.

Yegor Sharangovich – who came into the game with a goal in each of his last two games – scored the game-winner and added an empty-netter, the first his 100th career goal.

MacKenzie Weegar, Adam Klapka and Matt Coronato also scored, while Jonathan Huberdeau had a pair of helpers.

Dustin Wolf made 29 saves, including a simply stunning stop on former Flame Tyler Toffoli in the third with Calgary up 3-2 at that point.