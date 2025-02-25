Bahl Returns To Blueline

WASHINGTON - It took a bit longer than he anticipated but Kevin Bahl is set to make his return to the lineup this evening when the Flames take on the Washington Capitals at 5 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

The blueliner was sidelined for eight games with a lower-body injury prior to the Four Nations break but looked to be ready to go on Sunday when the San Jose Sharks made a stop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

However, he was held out in the 3-2 win due to illness.

A couple more days of rest has served him well and he's raring to go this evening.

"It's good," he said following the Flames' morning skate at Capital One Arena. "I wanted (to play in) the last one but it is what it is, caught something.

"I'm ready to play."

Prior to falling ill, the blueliner benefitted from the two-week break, using the time to get himself back up to speed after recovering from the injury he suffered on Jan. 25 in Minnesota. The lengthy skates the Flames held prior to getting back into action on Sunday allowed him to feel as prepared as he possibly could for this evening's tilt.

"It was a good week - it was almost like a mini training camp week. It was good to get those high-end reps in with the guys."