5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

"Felt unreal," Hanley said afterwards. "It was great. Obviously, I don’t score a lot, so whenever I can contribute offensively, it feels really good. It was nice to get the win."
Dustin Wolf made 27 saves in the victory, giving him 20 wins through 34 games on the season and making him the fifth-fastest American-born goaltender to hit the 20-win mark in their rookie season, behind Frank Brimsek (27 GP in 1938-39), Ryan Miller (28 GP in in 2005-06), Tom Barrasso (31 GP in 1983-84) and Jeremy Swayman (33 GP in 2021-22).
"Wolfie, he made some very, very timely saves," Kadri said when asked about his netminder. "And even though it wasn’t a huge volume, there were some crucial saves that he made, and he stood on his head. He expects that out of himself, he’s done a great job."
The win places the Flames one-point back of the Vancouver Canucks for the second Wild Card spot in the West and five points back of the LA Kings, who sit third in the Pacific Division.
"Found a way," was Kadri's summation. "I mean that’s really what it was all about today. I don’t think it was our best game at all. I think the execution was a little bit sloppy, which could be expected. But we found a way, we dug in. Special teams, 4-on-4, a couple big goals for us."
The win is a perfect springboard for the challenge ahead: the longest road trip of the season, featuring stops in Washington, Tampa, Sunrise, Raleigh, Philadelphia, and Dallas.