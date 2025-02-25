5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

2. Know Your Enemy

The Washington Capitals are in the midst of a very strong, sitting first in the NHL with a 38-11-8 record and 84 points on the year.

They're coming off a 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, which saw Alex Ovechkin net a hat-trick and pull with 13 goals of Wayne Gretzky's scoring record. Ovechkin now has 882 goals in his career and has scored 200 goals since Jan. 1, 2020, which makes him the first player in league history to net 200 or more goals in three different decades. He potted 245 in the 2000s, scored 437 in the 2010s, and now has 200 in the 2020s.

Ovechkin now has 25 games remaining this season to surpass Gretzky's all-time scoring record of 894 goals.

"I’m telling you, he amazes me night in and night out," Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren told NHL.com when asked about Ovechkin. "He truly is the best. I’m so thankful that he’s a Washington Capital and to share a locker room with him, it’s been incredible."

Two of Ovechkin's goals came in the second period, coming at key moments in the game.

"The goals he scored tonight were huge goals in the game," head coach Spencer Carbery told WashingtonCapitals.com. "They were massive. Obviously, when you score three, they have a big impact on the game. But the moments when they were scored, the game was highly competitive, as fast a game as we’ve played in, given the circumstances – two teams on a back-to-back coming out of the break – but the pace was high. And so the one goal, and then to get the power-play goal right after that, you could feel it. The guys got fired up on the bench, I can tell you that."

Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Connor McMichael, and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals in Sunday's win. Lindgren made 22 saves.