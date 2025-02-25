Say What - 'Gotta Get At Them Early'

Ryan Huska on turning to Dan Vladar in goal in Washington:

"We have a lot of games coming up, and we’re going to need both goaltenders. So this was kind of one of the scheduled ones that we had from way back at the beginning of the year."

On the first meeting of the season against the Capitals in January:

"We liked it, we thought we did a lot of good things. We weren’t able to score. That was one of the nights where we had a lot of chances where, we felt like we had traffic at the net, the tips were going just wide. We did like our 5-on-5 game that night."

On how his team - and forwards - will need to play with pace:

"I think we have to be a fast team through the middle of the ice tonight. And for our team to set up the way we need to play, that has to be there. Whether it’s carrying with control, or putting pucks behind them, we’ll need that first guy to be a very quick player for us."