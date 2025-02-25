Say What - 'Gotta Get At Them Early'

The buzz ahead of Calgary's road trip opener in Washington

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Huska on turning to Dan Vladar in goal in Washington:

"We have a lot of games coming up, and we’re going to need both goaltenders. So this was kind of one of the scheduled ones that we had from way back at the beginning of the year."

On the first meeting of the season against the Capitals in January:

"We liked it, we thought we did a lot of good things. We weren’t able to score. That was one of the nights where we had a lot of chances where, we felt like we had traffic at the net, the tips were going just wide. We did like our 5-on-5 game that night."

On how his team - and forwards - will need to play with pace:

"I think we have to be a fast team through the middle of the ice tonight. And for our team to set up the way we need to play, that has to be there. Whether it’s carrying with control, or putting pucks behind them, we’ll need that first guy to be a very quick player for us."

"I think we have to be a fast team through the middle of the ice tonight"

Ryan Lomberg on the start of the six-game road trip:

"This is a big road trip for us, so we’ve got to take it one game at a time. Obviously, a big test in front of us tonight. Looking forward to the challenge."

On facing an offensively potent Capitals squad:

"Since the break, they’ve kinda been filling the net pretty good. We’ve got to be on point with our defensive game, we gotta defend as five out there. Then obviously, the start’s important, too. They’re a team that likes to start fast, so we’ve got to make sure we’re matching that - if not even surpassing - their intensity to start, here."

On the fourth line's effort Sunday and how to carry it over:

"I think our line had a lot of jump. It’s important hockey now, right? We’re in the last 26 games here. Our line specifically, we’ve got to make sure that we bring energy, bring the intensity every single night, and we’re having a positive impact on the game. So I thought we did that last game, we’re looking forward to doing it again tonight."

"Obviously, a big test in front of us tonight"

MacKenzie Weegar on starting the road trip in Washington:

"Obviously a huge challenge for us tonight, and exciting building to come and play in right now, especially (with) somebody trying to catch some greatness. Great challenge for us, it’s going to be exciting, but it’s a long road trip, take it game by game. Everybody on this road trip is excited for it; everybody is talking ‘make or break’ or maybe cancelling us out after this road trip. We don’t think like that. There’s too much belief in this room."

On defending against the high-scoring Capitals:

"It’s gonna take all five guys, and the whole team. I think they have 15 goals in two games. They’ve got a lot of firepower over there, but if we frustrate them, and play on top of them and make them defend all game, then we can get at them. We gotta get at them early, we know they like to start on time as well. We’re going to have to start right at puck drop tonight. It’s going to be a long 60 minutes, but if we grind it, I think we’re going to do well."

On Kevin Bahl's return to the lineup:

"It’s about time. He’s a big piece for us. I think he’s excited to play tonight, he’s going to be a big piece. Ras is obviously happy to have him back. Look for them to have a big night as well."

"Great challenge for us - it's going to be exciting"

Kevin Bahl on returning to the lineup after a month's absence:

"Good. Wanted the last one. Is what it is, I caught something. Ready to play."

On his approach to tonight's game:

"For me on a personal level, just keep it really simple. You’re trying to jump back in with the team. Keep everything North, good stick, good gaps."

"I'm excited - it's crazy being out for that long"

Related Content

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Game Day - 25.02.25

News Feed

Bahl Returns To Blueline

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals

Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

Say What - 'We Can Be Impactful'

All Hans On Deck!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

Say What - 'Find My Game Again'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

'This Really Happened!'

Flames Reveal Black History Celebration Jersey

'Fight For An Olympic Spot'

Say What - 'A Lot Of Pride'

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

'Think We'll Have A Good Line'

Say What - 'Feel More Like Myself'

'Enjoy The Challenge'

'We Both Had Chills'