5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

1. Old Rivals, New Stakes

The players know it.

The coaching staff does too.

Tonight's tilt with the Canucks is the biggest game of the season - so far.

And while the jockeying for position in the Western Conference playoff chase is bound to continue right up until Game 82, there's a tension, a sense of anticipation, about Game 64 tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar considered Calgary's recent run of games - including that mammoth six-game road trip through some of the toughest away buildings in the NHL - the toughest stretch of his career, a statement he qualified with the travel, the condensed post-4 Nations schedule and the strength of opponent.

But after that 1-0 victory over Montreal Saturday, Weegar's crew has had a chance to lay out - like Bill Evans might have done when Paul Motian wanted a quick rip on the drums during a quick exchange of four-bar riffs.

That quick pause has the Flames energized.

Ready for this tilt.

And ready to put on a show for the C of Red.

"It’s exciting to play in playoff hockey like this - at this time of year - is what you want, against I guess a rivalry opponent, you could say right now," Weegar said Tuesday. "But we’ve got to take advantage of it. They’re coming in on a back-to-back, three in four.

"But it’s going to be exciting, the atmosphere’s going to be great, the fanbase knows what’s at stake here, too, so I’m sure they’ll be great for us. I expect the energy to be pretty high."