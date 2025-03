The Flames have recalled forward Adam Klapka from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

The 24-year-old has skated in 13 games with the Flames in 2024-25, scoring one goal. With the Wranglers, Klapka has netted 14 goals and 26 points through 33 games. During his most recent stint in the AHL, he scored a goal against the Moose during the Wranglers two-game road trip in Manitoba.