Say What - 'Cold-Blooded Mentality'

The buzz ahead of tonight's pivotal game against the Canucks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the opportunity in front of them tonight:

“You've got to have that cold-blooded mentality and just be poised on all levels and not really let any of that stuff faze you. To a man in here, you've got to hold yourself accountable and be ready for your teammates to play - and if you don't want to let your teammates down and you're willing to do what it takes, the result should be simple.”

On the buzz surrounding tonight’s game:

“It's huge. Say no more. The stats on paper say enough about this game. Both good teams going at it, have had a tough year grinding it out, and trying to get into a spot and making the playoffs is not easy in the NHL. And we're both trying to do that.

“been a long year for us. We've scraped and clawed throughout most of it, so this is no different. This is one of those situations where we don't have to sit and tell you how big of a game this is or how much of a grind it's gonna be... We understand the challenge coming up and we're ready for it.”

On how the come-from-behind, opening-night victory in Vancouver set the standard for the year:

“I think it just set the tone for understanding that we're a resilient team and we've shown (it) all year. We're not going to quit, regardless of where the standings are. How, if we're down in a game, I think situationally, we've done a great job of taking that next shift mentality and we've had a lot of success doing that, too.”

"We understand the challenge coming up and we're ready for it"

Rasmus Andersson on the playoff race:

“It's been a great battle. We've played 63 games and it's been a battle every single game, and it's going to be battle for 82 games. I watched my hometown team (Malmo) yesterday and they clinched a playoff spot in the last game of the year by goal differential. I feel like it's going to come down to that, too, for us. It's going to be a great battle and that's the kind of thing you look forward to and are excited about.”

On the buzz around the city:

“You can feel it. We have some really good fans here and they love when we're in the playoffs. It's going to be a great night and it's going to be a fun game to watch and play. Just try and enjoy it.”

"The next game is always the biggest game of the year"

Head Coach Ryan Huska on tonight’s crucial divisional clash:

“I’ve sensed it for a while now. We’ve talked about this the last couple days, I feel like our team’s been in playoff mode for a long time. Today happens to be a day where there’s a little more buzz, because of Vancouver; like I mentioned yesterday, Vancouver’s one of our bigger rivals, so there’s always a little more excitement when you play a team like that. And then you look where standings are, there’s just a little bit more. But for our team, we feel like we have 19 must-wins the rest of the way. We’re in that mode right now, no matter who our opponent is, we have to make sure we’re approaching each game the same way. The game that’s right in front of us tonight happens to be Vancouver.”

On the keys to playing a Canucks team playing on a back-to-back:

“Play our game, one. I think it’s important that we don’t over-complicate our game at all. Number two, I think we need to make sure we have a really good start. And that goes without saying, anytime you get a team that’s coming in when they’ve played a back-to-back, you want to make sure your pace is high. And you want to maintain that for 60 minutes.”

"I think we need to make sure we have a really good start"

