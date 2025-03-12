Say What - 'Cold-Blooded Mentality'

Nazem Kadri on the opportunity in front of them tonight:

“You've got to have that cold-blooded mentality and just be poised on all levels and not really let any of that stuff faze you. To a man in here, you've got to hold yourself accountable and be ready for your teammates to play - and if you don't want to let your teammates down and you're willing to do what it takes, the result should be simple.”

On the buzz surrounding tonight’s game:

“It's huge. Say no more. The stats on paper say enough about this game. Both good teams going at it, have had a tough year grinding it out, and trying to get into a spot and making the playoffs is not easy in the NHL. And we're both trying to do that.

“been a long year for us. We've scraped and clawed throughout most of it, so this is no different. This is one of those situations where we don't have to sit and tell you how big of a game this is or how much of a grind it's gonna be... We understand the challenge coming up and we're ready for it.”

On how the come-from-behind, opening-night victory in Vancouver set the standard for the year:

“I think it just set the tone for understanding that we're a resilient team and we've shown (it) all year. We're not going to quit, regardless of where the standings are. How, if we're down in a game, I think situationally, we've done a great job of taking that next shift mentality and we've had a lot of success doing that, too.”