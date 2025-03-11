Division rivals.

Inter-provincial foes.

Bigtime playoff implications.

Wednesday’s tilt against the Canucks has all the makings of a late-season classic, as the two teams wrap up their four-game season set at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

As of Tuesday afternoon, just one point separated the two sides in the Western Conference standings - Calgary above the playoff line, Vancouver below it - before the Canucks were due to host the Canadiens in Lotusland Tuesday evening.

It’s the type of game that’s easy to get up for. The type of game where you’ll purchase the whole seat, but will probably only need the edge.

And the Flames are counting on the C of Red to help spur them on.

“It’s exciting for everybody: fans, players, everybody that’s involved in a playoff race knows that there’s going to be some nail-biters, and some entertainment, some fun games to watch,” forward Nazem Kadri said Tuesday. “So we’re looking forward to that.”

“Every game is the ‘big game’ for us, but what I do feel is cool, is there is some buzz around the city right now. I love it,” added Flames head coach Ryan Huska. “Our players have done such a good job of putting themselves in the mix right now, and people continue to get excited about it.

“I feel like because of that excitement, our building gets tougher and tougher for teams to come in and play against us. We have to find a way to use that to our advantage.”

Calgary has fared well against Vancouver this season, winning two of the three previous encounters including that memorable 6-5 comeback win on opening night at Rogers Arena.

But Kadri stressed the importance of keeping an even keel amid all the hype, given the Flames will still have 18 more post-season auditions following Wednesday’s Pacific Division grudge match.

And as one of Calgary’s veteran leaders, the 2022 Stanley Cup champ is ready and willing to help show the way, as the Flames continue their chase for the playoffs.

“It’s important to stay poised and composed, just honestly treat it like it’s any other game,” he explained. “If you approach every game like it’s a big game, when those big games come, you’re going to be prepared for them.

“That’s what we’re trying to preach, and obviously they’ve got veteran players they can play behind and that they know are going to lead the way. It’s a nice mix, and that always helps.”

It helps, too, that Calgary has the best home record of the teams in and around the Western Conference Wild Card race.

Eighteen of the Flames’ 30 wins this season have come at the ‘Dome, a record Kadri and his teammates would like to improve upon.

“(We’re) certainly going to try to take advantage of home ice, and hopefully the fans are going to be bringing it, like they usually do,” said Kadri.

“Make sure to put our best foot forward, it would certainly be a big two points tomorrow night.”