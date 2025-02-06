5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

1. Through The Looking Glass

Lewis Carroll might term it 'curiouser and curiouser.'

But it's not Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, it's the Western Conference wild-card race!

And another chapter is set to play out on Scotiabank Saddledome ice - between the two wild-card holders, no less - when the Avalanche pay the first of their two visits this season to Calgary to face the Flames.

And what a story that could play out. Both teams have plenty on the line, as Colorado and Calgary play their penultimate contests before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Flames sit tied for that final wild-card berth with the Canucks, a union that's sure to take twists and turns reminiscent of a B.C. Interior highway over the next couple of months.

But why not start your Friday with the upper hand!

That's the goal for Calgary head coach Ryan Huska, who has seen an injection of energy into his lineup in the form of former Flyers Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost.

Both have already opened their Flames accounts - Farabee scored his first in Calgary colours Tuesday night - and both are picking things up quickly in their new town, according to the bench boss.

"I think they have an idea on everything," Huska explained Wednesday. "But like, meetings we had this morning, some of the language that we use, some of the reinforcement clips that we use, that’s where they’re going to learn a lot, and I think they’re really going to understand what we’re going to get across. The first couple days, when they’re here, they’re getting a crash course in everything us.

"Now, it’s about really paying attention, and trying to understand the little details of what we try to do. And if they have questions at that time, it’s a great opportunity for us to try and create that dialogue."

And they're a pair of players worth paying attention to.

The duo affectionately known as 'Frostbee' are firm friends, and so far they've brought veteran savvy to their new climes - something Flames fans haven't necessarily seen from a new addition to the lineup over the past year and a half.

And Huska has every intention of incorporating the pair into his group's special teams; Frost had 3:47 of powerplay time Tuesday against the Leafs, while Farabee earned 75 seconds of short-handed ice-time.

"Right now we look more at Farabee to be a guy we can use in that area," Huska said of his penalty-kill. "Morgan, right now, is a guy that we look to really incorporate heavily into the powerplay side of things, but I think as we get to know him a little bit more, there’s always potential.

"He can win some face-offs, which is always important for us. And I do feel like he has good defensive instincts. I think you have to have that, coming from John (Tortorella), and he has that.

"So it’s something that we will entertain, but right now, we see Farabee a little bit more in that (penalty-killing) role, and Frost more in the powerplay role."

Tonight's contest is also the Flames' 13th annual 'Hockey Talks' night, an evening focusing on mental health awareness and supporting mental health resources. READ MORE HERE

During the game, on the concourse at section 226, fans will be able to purchase Mystery Pucks for $20. Each puck is signed by a member of the Flames, and all proceeds from the mystery puck sales will be directed to the United Way of Calgary in support of mental health programming.