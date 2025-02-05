'I'm A Home Defenceman'

“I’m a new guy right now.”
Those words from defenceman - and new father - Ilya Solovyov, who put together a media scrum for the ages Wednesday outside the Flames dressing room, following a late-night recall from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.
The 24-year-old blueliner was grinning from ear to ear, and why not?
The man they call ‘Solo’ has a happy family, which now includes a six month-old son, and a fresh NHL call-up to boot.
Now, if only we could do something about those Alberta winters.
“I was in Canmore yesterday, with my wife and son,” Solovyov explained. “If I’d recognized that the weather would be so bad in the morning, I probably would have gone right away. ‘Cause, you know, I have to drive back home, leave my wife and son over there, and then just go to the Saddledome. It probably took me two and a half hours.”
“It was so bad. Like, you’re not able to rush on the road, when it’s the snow time.”
Safe driving habits aside, Solovyov’s excursion to the mountains was eventful, thanks to his infant son.
In fact, he’s probably the reason Solovyov was even awake when the phone started ringing Tuesday night.
“We almost fall asleep, but - I don’t know why - like, my son just woke up (for) no reason and started playing with me in bed,” said Solovyov. “It was a little bit - not like frustrating - but it was a little sad. Like ‘Hey! Buddy! It’s 11 p.m., we want to sleep!’”
“I just grabbed him in my hands and tried to bring him to sleep. I’m sitting in bed, but then I saw that my phone started to make some noise. It was (Wranglers GM) Brad Pascall who called me.
“He said ‘we want to call you up, where are you?’ I said ‘I’m in Canmore, like what do I have to do right now?’”