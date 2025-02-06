Say What - 'Want To Catch Teams'

What was said prior to Thursday's contest between Calgary and Colorado

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on slowing down the Avalanche stars:

"MacKinnon, in my mind, is the best player in the league. Obviously, you don’t want to give them a lot of room. That’s your game plan. But like I said, they’ve got a lot of weapons out there, a lot of guys that can do something. So we’ve got to be prepared to roll four lines, and all be ready to go."

On facing a team close to them in the standings:

"I think we can get closer to them. Obviously, we want to get two points, we want to catch teams. I think these games are more important, because they don’t move, and we move up."

"Obviously, you don’t want to give them a lot of room"

Daniil Miromanov on drawing back into the lineup:

"I try to do my best every time I have an opportunity. Today with Weegsy, we’ve played a lot of games together. Just another day, just getting ready for the game like always. I feel like I played pretty good against Colorado, scored against them - my first goal for the Flames - last year. It’s going to be a fun game. I’m happy, excited."

On how to contain the Avalanche:

"Take away time and space. Just try to do my job, staying very tight, being on top of them. They’re very good players, very fast, they’re exposing players with their speed. You’ve got to take away that, try and play as tight as you can, and don’t give them time."

"I try to do my best every time I have an opportunity"

Ryan Huska on what he'd like to see from his defencemen tonight:

"We look for them to be harder guys to play against, we want them to make simple, quick plays with the puck. I think that allows our forwards to do what they do best, try to get in on the fore-check. Collectively, as a group, just make sure they’re committed to the hard parts of the game, and as I mentioned, get that puck moving really quickly."

On switching out Barrie for Miromanov:

"We have healthy bodies in the back end, so sometimes you look at your opponent, and see how we feel like we match up against them, and you make some decisions based on that. Other times, it’s that we have healthy guys on the back end that we know are going to come in and do a good job."

On team discipline in all facets of the game:

"I think it’s discipline, not just talking penalties. That’s one thing - when we talk about discipline - that’s an area. But it’s also in how you play, and make sure you stay consistent to your style, and what allows you to be successful. There’s gonna be stretches in a game where we’re going to have some momentum, there’s gonna be stretches where they’re going to have some momentum. The key thing is, you make sure you get back to our style right away, and that falls into that discipline category as well."

"I think it’s discipline, not just talking penalties"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

'Important Thing For Us'

News Feed

'Important Thing For Us'

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames Set For Annual Hockey Talks Game

'I'm A Home Defenceman'

Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

Flames Doubled By Maple Leafs

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Game Day Notebook - 04.02.25

Say What - 'Critical Week For Us'

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Future Watch Update - 03.02.25

Say What - 'Really Good Effort'

'Pivot'-al Win

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Game Day Notebook - 02.02.25

Say What - 'Ratcheting Up That Urgency'