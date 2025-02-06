Say What - 'Want To Catch Teams'

Ryan Huska on what he'd like to see from his defencemen tonight:

"We look for them to be harder guys to play against, we want them to make simple, quick plays with the puck. I think that allows our forwards to do what they do best, try to get in on the fore-check. Collectively, as a group, just make sure they’re committed to the hard parts of the game, and as I mentioned, get that puck moving really quickly."

On switching out Barrie for Miromanov:

"We have healthy bodies in the back end, so sometimes you look at your opponent, and see how we feel like we match up against them, and you make some decisions based on that. Other times, it’s that we have healthy guys on the back end that we know are going to come in and do a good job."

On team discipline in all facets of the game:

"I think it’s discipline, not just talking penalties. That’s one thing - when we talk about discipline - that’s an area. But it’s also in how you play, and make sure you stay consistent to your style, and what allows you to be successful. There’s gonna be stretches in a game where we’re going to have some momentum, there’s gonna be stretches where they’re going to have some momentum. The key thing is, you make sure you get back to our style right away, and that falls into that discipline category as well."