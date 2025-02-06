Flames Set For Annual Hockey Talks Game

The Flames and Flames Foundation will host their 13th annual Hockey Talks game, presented by United Way, tomorrow night when they host the Colorado Avalanche at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames Hockey Talks game is part of an effort with select NHL clubs dedicating one of their game nights to bringing awareness to mental health topics and supporting mental health resources. Follow Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation web and social channels for more information throughout the game.

During the game, on the concourse at section 226, fans will be able to purchase Mystery Pucks for $20. Each puck is signed by a member of the Flames and all proceeds from the mystery puck sales will be directed to the United Way of Calgary in support of mental health programming.

“We’re proud to partner with the Calgary Flames to raise awareness and make a real difference for people in need.” says Karen Young, President & CEO of United Way of Calgary and Area. “United, we are connecting people with the mental health resources they need to live a better life – sparking hope and fueling lasting change for years to come.”

The Flames Foundation has teamed up with various charitable partners to provide information on resources available in our community for individuals and families struggling, looking for help or more information on mental health services. Visit www.CalgaryFlamesFoundation.com/HockeyTalks for more information. The Flames Foundation is proud to support mental health programming all year long through charity partners like the Distress Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association, Calgary Counselling Centre, Hull Services, Woods Homes and more.

About The Flames Foundation

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

About United Way of Calgary

United Way of Calgary and Area (United Way) is celebrating 85 years of innovation and impact. Since 1940, we have united individuals, workplaces, community partners and government to create lasting social change. Rooted in a global movement more than a century ago, United Way has been dedicated to improving lives through the power of collective community action. We invest strategically, partner with purpose and mobilize agencies to work together and solve complex social issues like poverty and mental health. Our work and investments stay local. Join us in shaping the future. Visit hope.uwca.ca to be part of the change. Thank you for 85 years of inspiring hope and strengthening our community.