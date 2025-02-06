Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled winger Dryden Hunt from the Calgary Wranglers and assigned centre Clark Bishop to the American Hockey League.

Hunt has competed in 41 contests this season with the Wranglers, scoring 12 goals along with 28 helpers for a team-leading 40 points. The Cranbrook, BC native’s 40 points are tied for the fourth-most in the American Hockey League, with his 28 assists a new career high.

In the month of January, he registered six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 11 games to help Calgary remain first in the AHL’s Western Conference standings.

Hunt split last season between the Flames, where he scored three goals and five assists for eight points in 28 games, and the Wranglers where he netted seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 23 games. The 28-year-old has 230 NHL games to his credit with 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points and 121 penalty minutes.

Bishop will return to his team captain duties with the Wranglers after skating in six games with the Flames, scoring one goal. He is in the midst of a career-year in the AHL with with 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points through 39 games. He joined the Flames organization as a free agent in July of 2022.