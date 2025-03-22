5 Things - Flames @ Islanders

1. Last Time Out

Biggest comeback of the year?

Most important win?

To this point, no doubt about it.

Desperately needing points as the Flames look to secure a postseason berth, they rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to beat the Devils 5-3 in Jersey on Thursday night.

Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri - with the insurance empty-netter - tallied in the final frame for the visitors, while Matt Coronato scored in the second period - his second goal in as many games - and Dustin Wolf was once again stellar, finishing with 26 saves.

With so much importance on every outing given the tight standings (see Wild Card Update below), Nazem Kadri was asked if it's taxing or fun given the non-stop pressure the team has been playing under for much of the season - and continue to shoulder down the stretch.

"It's a little both, for sure," he smiled. "I mean, emotionally, it can get a little exhausting sometimes, but you know, you just got to make sure you regroup after every game and get yourself in the proper mind frame, and just continue to do a lot of good things we've been doing."

Kadri has three goals and five points in the last five outings and has been, to one's surprise, one of the veteran drivers all season, sitting second in team scoring with 25 goals and 51 points.

"I feel great," said Kadri. "This is definitely a time in the year where you have to try to step on it a little bit and continue to keep pace with all the great teams in the league. So, you know, fortunately, we've been able to do that. There's still lots of work left. But, you know,we've been looking forward to the challenge all year."