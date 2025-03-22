5 Things - Flames @ Islanders

Calgary looks to finish off this road trip with their third straight win today (2 p.m. MTN/Sportsnet)

By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

1. Last Time Out

Biggest comeback of the year?

Most important win?

To this point, no doubt about it.

Desperately needing points as the Flames look to secure a postseason berth, they rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to beat the Devils 5-3 in Jersey on Thursday night.

Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri - with the insurance empty-netter - tallied in the final frame for the visitors, while Matt Coronato scored in the second period - his second goal in as many games - and Dustin Wolf was once again stellar, finishing with 26 saves.

With so much importance on every outing given the tight standings (see Wild Card Update below), Nazem Kadri was asked if it's taxing or fun given the non-stop pressure the team has been playing under for much of the season - and continue to shoulder down the stretch.

"It's a little both, for sure," he smiled. "I mean, emotionally, it can get a little exhausting sometimes, but you know, you just got to make sure you regroup after every game and get yourself in the proper mind frame, and just continue to do a lot of good things we've been doing."

Kadri has three goals and five points in the last five outings and has been, to one's surprise, one of the veteran drivers all season, sitting second in team scoring with 25 goals and 51 points.

"I feel great," said Kadri. "This is definitely a time in the year where you have to try to step on it a little bit and continue to keep pace with all the great teams in the league. So, you know, fortunately, we've been able to do that. There's still lots of work left. But, you know,we've been looking forward to the challenge all year."

Highlights from the Flames' wild comeback win in New Jersey

2. Know Your Enemy

The Isles have won three straight while they battle for their own postseason ticket in the Eastern Conference.

They have won three straight, most recently opening this current four-game homestand for the team with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Canadiens on Thursday night, the team they are trying to chase down for the second Wild Card spot.

Bo Horvat was the hero for the Isles, scoring his second goal of the game when he held the puck on a 2-on-1 and beat Sam Montembeault at 3:37 of extra time.

“I just closed my eyes and shot it,” Horvat told NHL.com's Stefen Rosner. “I think I wanted to shoot it pretty much the whole way, just to give ourselves a chance. I think just utilizing my shot is the most important thing in that situation. And thankfully it went in.”

Anthony Duclair and Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York, while Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves on a night the Isles were outshot 41-25.

In a surprising stat, Sorokin picked up a pair of assists to become the first Isles goalie to ever record a multipoint game.

"What I really like is that without playing our best game, we found a way to win,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “At the end of the day, if you’re not playing your best and find ways to win, it’s a good sign, that’s a sign of a good hockey team.”

The Isles are finding ways to get it done, rallying in their previous two outings: a 5-4 win over the Pens on the road Tuesday, and a 4-2 victory over the defebnding Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at home on Sunday.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, especially with the two comeback wins we had, and tonight’s win especially, every point matters right now to get into the playoffs," Holmstrom told Islanders.com. "Now we’re just looking toward the game ahead.”

The Isles are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and 17-13-3 at home at UBS Arena.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.4%
18th
Islanders
12.4%
32nd
Penalty Kill
Flames
74.2%
27th
Islanders
71.5%
30th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.16%
7th
Islanders
49.81%
17th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
47.94%
23rd
Islanders
49.84%
18th


3. Wild Card Update

The Flames (32-25-11) are one point behind the Vancouver Canucks, with a game in hand, and two points behind the St. Louis Blues - who currently occupy the last Western Conference Wild Card berth - with two games in hand.

The Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks at home in a matinee tilt Saturday (1 p.m. MTN), while the Canucks are in New York to face the Rangers in an earlier matinee (11 a.m. MTN).

4. Fast Facts

Mac Trick:

In Calgary’s last trip to UBS Arena on Feb. 10, 2024, MacKenzie Weegar recorded his first career hat-trick. Weegar joined Nikita Zadorov (April 12, 2023), Dougie Hamilton (Feb. 17, 2018), Al MacInnis (March 16, 1992), Dana Murzyn (Feb. 22, 1990), Paul Reinhart (Nov. 24, 1986) and Barry Gibbs (Dec. 31, 1975) to become the seventh defenceman in Flames franchise history to record a hat-trick.

Nice work, Naz:

With his tally on Thursday in New Jersey, Nazem Kadri reached the 25-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career. Kadri has also become the third Flames player in the past 10 years with consecutive 25-goal seasons, joining Sean Monahan (5 from 2014-15 – 2018-19) and Elias Lindholm (2 from 2018-19 – 2019-20).

Stick tap to Flames PR's Jordan Bay for these tidbits

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Connor Zary

The Flames forward has been buzzing since returning from a two-game suspension, putting up nine shots in his last two games playing on a line with Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil, and scoring a big goal against the Isles Thursday.

Zary's long wrister beats Markstrom in third period

Islanders - Bo Horvat

Horvat, as mentioned, scored a pair in the Isles last game and has three points in his last two games, and sits tied for tops in team scoring with Anders Lee, putting up 23 goals and 47 points this campaign.

