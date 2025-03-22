Huby To Hit 900

ELMONT, N.Y. - Nine hundred games.

An impressive milestone.

Jonathan Huberdeau will hit that mark today when the Flames face the Islanders and wrap up their four-game road trip.

Drafted third overall in 2011 by the Panthers, the 31-year-old Huberdeau reflected on upcoming landmark occasion following the team's practice Friday.

“It’s a lot of years, lots of games,” he said. “And obviously, it's a milestone. Obviously, your goal is to get to 1,000 games. So, 900 is just 100 away.

“You know, just fortunate that we can play this game for a living. And being able to do it for a lot of years is pretty cool.”

Heuberdeau began his career in the 2012-13 season, suiting up for 48 games.

The first outing was memorable for more than one reason.

“I do actually remember the first game, I think it was pretty special,” said Huberdeau, who has 251 goals and 772 points in his career, including a team-leading 52 this season for the Flames. “It was in Florida against Carolina, and I was fortunate to score on my first shot.

"So, obviously, I'll always remember it.”

And there will be a couple of important guests on hand to watch Game 900.

“My parents (Alain and Josee) are here,” said Huberdeau. “But they actually didn't know. They were just coming last minute for the road trip. They're not here because of that. It just worked out like that.”

“Will be pretty cool having them in the stands for that, for sure."

Huberdeau was able to go out for a few dinners with them while the team was in Manhattan this week, first playing the Rangers and then the Devils.

“They've been supporting me my whole career, and since I've been in the NHL, they're, always visiting me. They're always there (for me),” he said. “My mom texts me every game day. They’re enjoying this trip. I appreciate everything that we can do together.”

But with the Flames chasing down a postseason berth and having won two of three games on this roadie, the focus today for Huberdeau will be on another victory, first and foremost.

“At the end of the day, we need to get this one so it's gonna be just another game,” said Huberdeau. “But would be nice to play your 900th and get a win.”