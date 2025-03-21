Heckuva Homecoming

ELMONT, N.Y. - Morgan Frost agreed he is a little envious of teammate Matt Coronato.

Getting to experience you’re first ‘homecoming’ as an NHLer is something special.

Kind of like the wee bit of jealousy you get when you find out someone is going to watch your favourite TV show for the first time.

Coronato, a Long Island native, has even gotten the deluxe experience on this road trip, already playing in the fabled Madison Square Gardens in Manhattan against the Rangers Tuesday night in front of family and friends, then across the Hudson in Newark against the Devils Thursday night.

But Saturday afternoon will be the most memorable when he hits the ice at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., some 25 miles away from where he grew up in Greenlawn.

“I can only imagine the excitement,” said Frost after the Flames practiced at the Isles arena Friday after the bus trip out from Manhattan. “Actually, I shouldn't say that - I can imagine. I know how he's feeling.

“Obviously a little nervous those first couple when you go back home. I always felt those first couple times I played in Toronto, it's like, all you can think about is the (family and friends) that are out there. It’s almost like the other 17,000 however many fans in there are not even there, you know?

“So, you're thinking about them. But he's played great on the trip and I always feel like you get a little extra adrenaline when you're playing at home or in front of family and friends. At least, that's how I've always felt.

“So, it's been fun to watch him play, and you can tell when he's when he's at the rink, he's got a bigger smile on his face than usual.”

Coronato has been on a tear since the team touched down in the greater New York area following a trip-opening loss in Toronto Monday.

He’s scored a goal in each of the last two games – both big wins – and has seven shots in the two contests, creating opportunities, it seems like, every shift he’s on the ice.