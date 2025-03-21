Heckuva Homecoming

Coronato and Flames look to end trip with win against the Isles

coronato2
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - Morgan Frost agreed he is a little envious of teammate Matt Coronato.

Getting to experience you’re first ‘homecoming’ as an NHLer is something special.

Kind of like the wee bit of jealousy you get when you find out someone is going to watch your favourite TV show for the first time.

Coronato, a Long Island native, has even gotten the deluxe experience on this road trip, already playing in the fabled Madison Square Gardens in Manhattan against the Rangers Tuesday night in front of family and friends, then across the Hudson in Newark against the Devils Thursday night.

But Saturday afternoon will be the most memorable when he hits the ice at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., some 25 miles away from where he grew up in Greenlawn.

“I can only imagine the excitement,” said Frost after the Flames practiced at the Isles arena Friday after the bus trip out from Manhattan. “Actually, I shouldn't say that - I can imagine. I know how he's feeling.

“Obviously a little nervous those first couple when you go back home. I always felt those first couple times I played in Toronto, it's like, all you can think about is the (family and friends) that are out there. It’s almost like the other 17,000 however many fans in there are not even there, you know?

“So, you're thinking about them. But he's played great on the trip and I always feel like you get a little extra adrenaline when you're playing at home or in front of family and friends. At least, that's how I've always felt.

“So, it's been fun to watch him play, and you can tell when he's when he's at the rink, he's got a bigger smile on his face than usual.”

Coronato has been on a tear since the team touched down in the greater New York area following a trip-opening loss in Toronto Monday.

He’s scored a goal in each of the last two games – both big wins – and has seven shots in the two contests, creating opportunities, it seems like, every shift he’s on the ice.

Coronato scores on the powerplay to make it one-goal game

Flames get powerplay marker courtesy of No. 27

“Yeah, it’s cool,” said Coronato Friday. “It been nice being here this week, having all the support from family and friends. Definitely been enjoying it.”

Among those watching him at MSG were his parents and Nana, and he said his other grandma will be among the large contingent that will be cheering on No. 27 at UBS Saturday.

“It's awesome to get to have so many people come and watch and be a part of it, like so thankful for so many people that helped me get to this point,” said Coronato, who grew up a huge Isles fan along with his family, but joked he has converted them to the Flaming C. “So, for them to be able to come to a few games this week has been really special.”

"It's been nice being here"

Flames head coach Ryan Huska put Coronato on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Morgan Frost for the last two tilts and has liked what he’s seen from the 22-year-old, 2021 first-round pick, and the trio as a whole.

“I think he's been good. I feel like he's skating again right now. And whether it's just being back in New York, I don't know,” said Huska with a grin. “I know he's gonna have a lot of people in here tomorrow, so we're anticipating another really good effort from him. Since that line's been put together with Frost and Huberdeau, they've had a little bit of chemistry, and I think Matt's been a big part of that.”

And that chemistry continues to develop with each shift.

“It’s really exciting for me to play with a guy obviously Huby’s calibre, and then, you know, I've only been here for a short time, but Matty has become one of my good friends and such a good shooter - smart, offensive instinct,” said Frost, who assisted on Coronato’s goal – along with Huberdeau – in Jersey. “So, for me, as an offensive guy, it's awesome, and I hope we can keep it going and stay together.”

The Flames are coming off one of their biggest offensive performances of the season, scoring five goals in a big 5-3 comeback win over the Devils, who they trailed 3-1 in the third period.

And their 2-1 victory over the Rangers could have been much more lopsided if it wasn’t for Igor Shesterkin standing on his head in the New York net.

“It's great to see some pucks go in,” said Coronato, who's fourth in team scoring with 18 goals and 35 points in 63 games. “And I think when we're working and playing the right way, the offence will come, so I think we need to come out flying like we did in that third.”

So now with four of six points so far, they look to end this Empire State sojourn with another important victory.

“It’s been a great trip so far - two big wins,” said Coronato. “So, every game is so important right now. So, it'd be really big to finish this road trip off the right way.”

Photo Gallery - Practice 21.03.25

Photos by Ty Pilson

