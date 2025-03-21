What. A. Comeback!

Flames rally to dump the Devils 5-3

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

NEWARK, N.J. - It was a Devil of a Time for the Flames.

At least for two periods.

But at the end of the day, the Flames got the job done with a massive comeback victory.

Down 3-1 after two periods, the Flames scored four in the third period – including a pair a minute apart late in the frame to take the lead – and skated to a 5-3 victory. They outshot the Devils 15-4 in the final 20 minutes.

Daniil Miromanov took a feed from Blake Coleman and skated in from the point to score at 15:40 and 60 seconds later, Jonathan Huberdeau notched the game-winner as Calgary won their second straight outing, getting a massive two points in their quest for a playoff berth, and a massive shot in the arm showing what they can do when needed.

Call it a massive confidence booster. Heck, call it what you want. But you can certainly call it a pivitoal two points.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Nazem Kadri - with an empty-netter - also scored, while Dustin Wolf made 26 saves, including an incredible breakaway stop in the third before the rally started.

Highlights from the Flames' wild comeback win in New Jersey

All smiles after a BIG win!

The Flames tested their former teammate Jacob Markstrom right off the hop, MacKenzie Weegar throwing a point shot on net that Martin Pospisil gathered up and came close to putting around the Jersey goalie’s outstretched left pad.

At the other end of the ice, Stefan Noesen held the puck on a 2-on-1 and bluffed a hard clapper before putting a off-speed shot on net, Wolf stopping that and Noesen’s follow-up rebound attempt.

Nico Hischier opened the scoring at 17:09 when the Devils captain drove wide behind the net with a wraparound that that trickled home through Wolf’s pads.

The Calgary ’tender made eight saves in the frame, while the Flames managed five shots on Markstrom.

Erik Haula would make it 2-0 at 5:25 when he stopped in the high slot and took a pass from Brian Dumoulin and snapped one top shelf through traffic.

Calgary would convert on their first of two delay-of-game powerplays they got in the middle stanza, taking just 19 seconds to score with quick puck movement than ended with Coronato putting the puck off Dawson Mercer, who was battling with Nazem Kadri in front of Markstrom, at 11:58.

Coronato scores on the powerplay to make it one-goal game

Later, Markstrom made a clutch save on Zary who was alone right on the doorstep looking to tie it up.

Paul Cotter would restore the two-goal cushion for the Devils with 26.8 ticks left in the second when he drove the net hard and beat Wolf.

Zary got the visitors back within one at 6:50 of the third, when he circled up high in the zone and rifled a wrister that Markstrom looked to have swallowed up but it squeaked through.

Zary's long wrister beats Markstrom in third period

Calgary got a powerplay not long after but it was Wolf who had to come big by stopping Mercer’s shorthanded breakaway attempt.

Wolf makes massive stop on Mercer right before Flames rally

That set up Miromanov's equalizer, as he accepted a pass from Coleman on the right side, before stepping into a snapshot that beat Markstrom from the wall.

Miromanov ties the game with a quick wrister

Huberdeau seized his opportunity with 3:20 left on the clock, pouncing on a Devils turnover in the offensive zone before rifling home his team-leading 26th of the campaign.

Huberdeau snaps home late game-winner in New Jersey

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"Gotta keep building"

"Really fortunate it went in"

"Heck of an effort"

"A lot of character"

"We stayed on the gas"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 28, NJD 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, NJD 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 48.1%, NJD 51.9%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, NJD 22

Hits: CGY 17, NJD 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 29, NJD 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, NJD 8

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Devils 20.03.25

Photos by Getty Images. Warmups by Ty Pilson

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this road trip with a tilt against the Islanders Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. MT/Sportsnet).

All smiles after a BIG win!

