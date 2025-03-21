What. A. Comeback!

NEWARK, N.J. - It was a Devil of a Time for the Flames.

At least for two periods.

But at the end of the day, the Flames got the job done with a massive comeback victory.

Down 3-1 after two periods, the Flames scored four in the third period – including a pair a minute apart late in the frame to take the lead – and skated to a 5-3 victory. They outshot the Devils 15-4 in the final 20 minutes.

Daniil Miromanov took a feed from Blake Coleman and skated in from the point to score at 15:40 and 60 seconds later, Jonathan Huberdeau notched the game-winner as Calgary won their second straight outing, getting a massive two points in their quest for a playoff berth, and a massive shot in the arm showing what they can do when needed.

Call it a massive confidence booster. Heck, call it what you want. But you can certainly call it a pivitoal two points.

Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Nazem Kadri - with an empty-netter - also scored, while Dustin Wolf made 26 saves, including an incredible breakaway stop in the third before the rally started.