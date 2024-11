Will the Wranglers make it 10 wins in a row?

The Flames AHL affiliate continued their hot streak and could notch their 10th consecutive win when they face the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday, the AHL side of the Edmonton Oilers.

“They did a really good job, really dialed in and I’m really proud of them” said Head Coach oach Trent Cull following the teams ninth win in a row on Halloween.

The Battle In Alberta will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.