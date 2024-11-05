Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 15 games

Basha had a productive week, helping the Tigers collect four of a possible six points on the road.

Last Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, he scored the shootout winner in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen.

He followed up with a big game Friday in Regina, where he scored once, added a pair of assists and was named the game’s second star in a 10-5 Medicine Hat win.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 14 games

Calgary finished the week by earning three of a possible four points in what’s quickly becoming a tough Central Division.

After Wednesday’s shootout loss to Medicine Hat, Hurtig finished +2 Friday in a 5-3 Calgary win at Lethbridge.

The Hitmen are at the ‘Dome Monday night to face their Highway 2 rivals from Red Deer.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
3 goal, 4 assists, 7 points in 15 games

Everett started the week ranked #4 in the country, and Jamieson helped the Silvertips Friday, scoring once and finishing +3 in a 5-2 win at Wenatchee.

The ‘Tips saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Sunday night, though, in a 6-5 overtime setback at Tri-City.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games

Laing helped the Cougars score victories over Moose Jaw and Kamloops this past week.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 6 games

Lipinski and the Giants collected a pair of wins against Eastern Conference opponents this past weekend.

He scored his first WHL goal of the campaign Friday, adding an assist in a 7-6 barnburner against Saskatoon; the next night, Lipinski went 10/17 in the face-off circle in a 6-2 triumph over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
11 goals, 12 assists, 23 points in 16 games

The Frontenacs went 3-0-0 last weekend thanks in no small part to Battaglia.

After a 4-3 win over Peterborough Friday, Battaglia enjoyed a three-point Night (1G, 2A) Saturday as Kingston doubled up Guelph 6-3.

He then got the better of fellow Flames prospect Henry Mews Sunday, as the Frontenacs slipped past the Ottawa 67’s 4-3.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
2 goals, 12 assists, 14 points in 14 games

Mews was the hero for Ottawa Friday night against Guelph, scoring his first two goals of the season - including the overtime decider - as the 67’s knocked off the Storm 5-4.

Mews finished the night with seven shots on goal and was named the game’s first star.

He added an assist to his season totals in Sunday’s 4-3 setback against Kingston.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
7 goals, 8 assists, 15 points in 14 games

The Steelheads won two of three games over the weekend, with Misa following up last week’s seven-point effort with two goals and three assists.

He scored once and added a helper Friday in a 7-2 win over North Bay, then replicated that effort to the tune of second star honours Saturday versus Sarnia.

On Sunday, Misa counted an assist as Brampton knocked off North Bay again, this time by a 5-4 overtime final.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 13 games

Parekh’s fourth goal of the OHL season stood up as the winner Saturday, all part of a three-point night as the Spirit nipped Owen Sound 6-2.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
7 goals, 8 assists, 15 points in 13 games

Gridin had a monster weekend as Shawinigan scored a pair of wins away from home.

He put up a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-0 win at Quebec, then scored his first QMJHL hat-trick - all powerplay goals, no less - as the Cataractes knocked off the Memorial Cup host Rimouski Oceanic Sunday afternoon.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
4 goals, 14 assists, 18 points in 15 games

Morin and the Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the CHL and they proved their worth, earning five of six points last week.

Morin saw his 11-game point streak snapped Thursday at Saint John, but he found himself back on the scoresheet Sunday in Halifax, as he collected an assist in a 5-1 win.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 9 games

Hoskin was named the Atlantic Hockey conference’s Rookie of the Month for October, and he started his November with a bang, too, scoring once and adding a helper Friday as Niagara got past Mercyhurst 5-3.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 5 games

Littler and North Dakota endured a difficult weekend, losing both games of a road set at Cornell.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-3-0 record, 1.71 GAA, .929 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev made 31 saves Friday night in a 3-1 setback at Minnesota, then performed admirably Saturday, too, making 11 stops in a 1-0 defeat.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 8 games

Suniev picked up an assist - on the game-winner, no less - in UMass’ lone game of the weekend, a 4-3 win Saturday at AIC.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 3 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
4-0-1, 2.17 GAA, .916 save percentage (NMHL)
0-1-0, 4.18 GAA, .837 save percentage (VHL)

Krill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-4-0, 3.30 GAA, .909 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

