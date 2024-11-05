Future Watch Update - 04.11.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 15 games

Basha had a productive week, helping the Tigers collect four of a possible six points on the road.

Last Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, he scored the shootout winner in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen.

He followed up with a big game Friday in Regina, where he scored once, added a pair of assists and was named the game’s second star in a 10-5 Medicine Hat win.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 14 games

Calgary finished the week by earning three of a possible four points in what’s quickly becoming a tough Central Division.

After Wednesday’s shootout loss to Medicine Hat, Hurtig finished +2 Friday in a 5-3 Calgary win at Lethbridge.

The Hitmen are at the ‘Dome Monday night to face their Highway 2 rivals from Red Deer.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

3 goal, 4 assists, 7 points in 15 games

Everett started the week ranked #4 in the country, and Jamieson helped the Silvertips Friday, scoring once and finishing +3 in a 5-2 win at Wenatchee.

The ‘Tips saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end Sunday night, though, in a 6-5 overtime setback at Tri-City.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games

Laing helped the Cougars score victories over Moose Jaw and Kamloops this past week.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 6 games

Lipinski and the Giants collected a pair of wins against Eastern Conference opponents this past weekend.

He scored his first WHL goal of the campaign Friday, adding an assist in a 7-6 barnburner against Saskatoon; the next night, Lipinski went 10/17 in the face-off circle in a 6-2 triumph over the Moose Jaw Warriors.