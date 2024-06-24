Anton Silayev | DRAFT

ESSENTIALS
RANKING: 1st EU Skaters (Central Scouting)
POSITION: D
AMATEUR CLUB: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod
HEIGHT: 6-7
WEIGHT: 211
SHOOTS: L
COUNTRY: RUS
2023-24 STATS: 63 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 PTS, -9, 10 PIM
"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride. He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL. He seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately." - Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, NHL director of European Scouting
"It’s not often that there is a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenceman who is a fluid skater and has the puck skills, attributes, and intangibles to be considered a franchise-type prospect. He has quick smarts, instincts, and composure to read and react on the play and has a very efficient transition and puck movement game." - Dan Marr, VP, NHL Central Scouting
“I see a lot of similarities with the skating, the range of play, the way he defends and the way he handles things from an overall point of view to Victor Hedman. Silayev’s skating is outstanding.
“Silayev, like Hedman, is not worried about impressing anybody. He’s just going to play; he’s not worried about showing himself off. He’s just a really good hockey player and at 17 years of age, I can’t imagine where he’ll be at 20.” - Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting
"Some scouts think Silayev is the clear No. 1 defenseman in the draft. Others just think he’s big, and not much else. Silayev has the highest-scoring output by a U18 skater in KHL history, edging out Vladimir Tarasenko – but it was just 11 points, and he played 25 more games. The reality is that Silayev is unlikely to become an offensive defenseman in the NHL. Instead, it’s all about leveraging his massive frame and good mobility to put opponents in their place. The 6-foot-7 defender averaged just under 20 minutes a night for Torpedo, which is extremely rare at his age. I think the ceiling is high." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff