Anton Silayev | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"It's not often you find a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenseman capable of moving like him with his smooth and active skating stride. He seems to always be alert and able to quickly get pucks to his forwards in transition. He can carry the puck and has a great release. His personal skills are still a bit raw, but his ceiling is high. He's looked so composed in the KHL. He seems to be ready to play in the NHL almost immediately." - Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, NHL director of European Scouting

"It’s not often that there is a 6-foot-7, 211-pound defenceman who is a fluid skater and has the puck skills, attributes, and intangibles to be considered a franchise-type prospect. He has quick smarts, instincts, and composure to read and react on the play and has a very efficient transition and puck movement game." - Dan Marr, VP, NHL Central Scouting

“I see a lot of similarities with the skating, the range of play, the way he defends and the way he handles things from an overall point of view to Victor Hedman. Silayev’s skating is outstanding. “Silayev, like Hedman, is not worried about impressing anybody. He’s just going to play; he’s not worried about showing himself off. He’s just a really good hockey player and at 17 years of age, I can’t imagine where he’ll be at 20.” - Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting