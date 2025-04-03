Magic Marky | 10 TAKEAWAYS

There's something magical about this time of year when you're in the hunt for the playoffs, making that final push. The urgency of every moment, the excitement of the possibility—it's all rolled into one.

And now it's all about getting on a roll, handling the final six games, and getting that 'X' next to their name in the standings before they look toward the next chapter of the season.

With Nico Hischier's hat trick last week, Timo Meier's unbelievable March, Luke Hughes on a heater... and Jacob Markstrom finding his stride, the Devils warming up at the right time.

"This hockey the last few weeks have been a little different than October and November hockey," Markstrom told me. "It's a little bit more emotion. I thought we're doing a great job of controlling that and not letting it get out of hand, I think it's been good. We've got to keep building."

And they're doing that building on the back of Markstrom and his passionate play, where we start this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster.