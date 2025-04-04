Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

Amanda Stein is back with another installment of 10 Takeaways. Her opening focus was on the brilliant play of late by goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

"He looks like himself.”

That’s what head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Monday night after Jacob Markstrom backstopped the Devils to their shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild.

It was only a matter of time for Markstrom to find his proper form after returning from his MCL injury. He won his third straight game on Monday night, helping his team earn that crucial second point against the Minnesota Wild in the shootout. Those chants of “Marky! Marky!” rained down multiple times at Prudential Center as fans acknowledged his performance.

He’s 3-0-0 in his last three starts, with a 2.40 GAA, and a .905 save percentage.

This is the time of year, the stretch of hockey, that Markstrom is built for, and the Devils will have to harness it going forward.

“He looks like himself. Dialed in, competitive, just his battle level, tracking pucks, he looks real good.”