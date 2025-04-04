Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon before hosting the NY Rangers on Saturday.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Forward Cody Glass rejoined the Devils for practice. He missed the past four games with an undisclosed injury. He took line rushes on the fourth line.
Defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce also returned to practice after being given a maintenance day on Wednesday (the last time the Devils practiced).
Forward Tomas Tatar was not on the ice for practice due to personal reasons. He did, however, skate, prior to practice.
Amanda Stein is back with another installment of 10 Takeaways. Her opening focus was on the brilliant play of late by goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
"He looks like himself.”
That’s what head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Monday night after Jacob Markstrom backstopped the Devils to their shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild.
It was only a matter of time for Markstrom to find his proper form after returning from his MCL injury. He won his third straight game on Monday night, helping his team earn that crucial second point against the Minnesota Wild in the shootout. Those chants of “Marky! Marky!” rained down multiple times at Prudential Center as fans acknowledged his performance.
He’s 3-0-0 in his last three starts, with a 2.40 GAA, and a .905 save percentage.
This is the time of year, the stretch of hockey, that Markstrom is built for, and the Devils will have to harness it going forward.
“He looks like himself. Dialed in, competitive, just his battle level, tracking pucks, he looks real good.”
Read the rest of Amanda's takes here.
The Devils are hosting WWE Theme Night on Tuesday, April 8 against Boston (purchase tickets here). And in honor of that, and with SummerSlam taking place in August at MetLife Stadium, we looked back at some other signature WWE events held in the Garden State.
WrestleMania 29 (East Rutherford, April 7, 2013)
In a main event for the ages, John Cena defeated the Rock to win his record 11th WWE Championship and avenging a WrestleMania loss to the Rock the previous year. The Undertaken continued his undefeated streak by beating CM Punk, and Triple H defeated Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match. All in front of 80,676 fans.
