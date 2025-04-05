NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils continued their push toward the postseason with a commanding 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center. Timo Meier scored twice, Jesper Bratt added a shorthanded goal, and captain Nico Hischier capped the scoring with an empty-netter as the Devils tightened their grip on a playoff spot.
Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY
Two second-period goals, including a shorthanded tally by Jesper Bratt, helped propel Devils to victory
After a quiet first period that saw the Devils outshoot the Rangers 7-4 and control much of the play, both teams exchanged power-play chances in the second. New Jersey’s special teams, among the league’s best all season, proved to be the difference.
“We’ve come to count on [special teams] all season. It’s been great for us, both sides of it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They got the first [power play] so we had to get a kill, but once we had one, didn’t take us long. Opened up some space for Timo to rip it. That was a big play of the game.”
Meier opened the scoring midway through the second, just four seconds into a power play. Hischier won the face-off back to Luke Hughes, who quickly fed Meier for a one-time blast that beat Igor Shesterkin cleanly.
Shortly after, and while still killing a penalty, Hischier and Bratt connected on a picture-perfect two-on-one. The Devils captain lofted a saucer pass across the slot and Bratt snapped it home for his second shorthanded tally of the season — and eighth point (3G, 5A) in four games vs. the Rangers this year.
“Special teams have been good all year, but you have to come through in these important moments,” Meier said. “These games are tight and important. Now it’s about building on this game.”
Meier wasn’t done. With five minutes remaining in the third, he circled behind the Rangers’ net and tucked in a wraparound for his second of the afternoon. Hischier sealed the win just over a minute later with an empty-net goal.
“Really solid team effort. Everyone was digging in,” Hischier said. “We’re not done, for sure. We have still a couple important games left. That’s a big win — a team that’s chasing us. Now we look forward to the next game.”
Jacob Markstrom earned his fourth shutout of the season with 26 saves, standing tall during key stretches, particularly during a second-period flurry by the Rangers.
“Huge game,” said Markstrom. “From the fans and everybody in here, it was an A effort. It was a big win at home and we needed that.”
Keefe praised Markstrom’s performance and the overall team commitment: “Goaltending was tremendous and just got better and better as the game went on… We didn’t give up very much at all at five-on-five. That gave our special teams the chance to make the difference.”
Here are some observations from the game:
• With the win, the Devils' magic number to ensure the Rangers can't pass them in the standings was reduced from seven points to three. A "magic number" is the number of New Jersey points gained combined with that team's points lost from now until the end of the season that are required for that team to no longer be able to pass the Devils in the standings.
The team's magic number to clinch a playoff berth was reduced from seven to six with the Columbus Blue Jackets the target. You can view the full magic number standings at our playoff central.
• The Devils shut out the Rangers at home for the second time this season. It's the first time since the team moved to New Jersey in 1982 that the Devils did not allow a goal at home against the Rangers in the regular season. It's also the first time since 2003-04 that the Devils shut the Rangers out twice in one season.
• It was the ninth shutout of the season for the Devils, the most since 2010-11 when the club also had nine shutouts.
• The final shot count was 26-14 for the Rangers. The Devils improved to 14-10-4 when outshot in a game this season.
• Although Meier had a very strong March with seven goals in 16 games, his two goals today were his first in five contests going back to his two-goal performance against Vancouver on March 24.
• That was surprisingly only Bratt’s second shorthanded goal of the season. He had one back on November 14 against the Florida Panthers. Bratt not only scored shorthanded in the second period, he also had a breakaway chance while on the kill earlier that same period.
• Bratt has three goals, five assists and eight points in four games against the Rangers this season.
