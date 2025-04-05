Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

After a quiet first period that saw the Devils outshoot the Rangers 7-4 and control much of the play, both teams exchanged power-play chances in the second. New Jersey’s special teams, among the league’s best all season, proved to be the difference.

“We’ve come to count on [special teams] all season. It’s been great for us, both sides of it,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “They got the first [power play] so we had to get a kill, but once we had one, didn’t take us long. Opened up some space for Timo to rip it. That was a big play of the game.”

Meier opened the scoring midway through the second, just four seconds into a power play. Hischier won the face-off back to Luke Hughes, who quickly fed Meier for a one-time blast that beat Igor Shesterkin cleanly.

Shortly after, and while still killing a penalty, Hischier and Bratt connected on a picture-perfect two-on-one. The Devils captain lofted a saucer pass across the slot and Bratt snapped it home for his second shorthanded tally of the season — and eighth point (3G, 5A) in four games vs. the Rangers this year.

“Special teams have been good all year, but you have to come through in these important moments,” Meier said. “These games are tight and important. Now it’s about building on this game.”

Meier wasn’t done. With five minutes remaining in the third, he circled behind the Rangers’ net and tucked in a wraparound for his second of the afternoon. Hischier sealed the win just over a minute later with an empty-net goal.

“Really solid team effort. Everyone was digging in,” Hischier said. “We’re not done, for sure. We have still a couple important games left. That’s a big win — a team that’s chasing us. Now we look forward to the next game.”

Jacob Markstrom earned his fourth shutout of the season with 26 saves, standing tall during key stretches, particularly during a second-period flurry by the Rangers.

“Huge game,” said Markstrom. “From the fans and everybody in here, it was an A effort. It was a big win at home and we needed that.”

Keefe praised Markstrom’s performance and the overall team commitment: “Goaltending was tremendous and just got better and better as the game went on… We didn’t give up very much at all at five-on-five. That gave our special teams the chance to make the difference.”