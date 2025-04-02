Devils Take You Behind the Scenes | BLOG

In celebration of Women's Empowerment, follow along for a Day in the Life with these Devils women!

Gabby_Sam_Amanda

As the New Jersey Devils celebrated Women’s Empowerment, take a peek behind the curtain with several different women in the Devils franchise who work in various capacities to help bring you closer to your favorite NHL team.

In a video series released over the past month, you can follow along as Amanda Stein, Devils team reporter, social media coordinator Gabby Blaustein, and Sam Mahon, Senior Manager of Live Experience, take you behind the scenes of what their days are like from start to finish in their jobs.

Make sure you check out the videos!

Sam Mahon, Senior Manager of Live Experience

Amanda Stein, Team Reporter

Gabby Blaustein, Social Media Coordinator

