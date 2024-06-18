Konsta Helenius | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He can generate 5-7 takeaways per game which is something that Pavel Datsyuk was the last guy to be able to do as a center. Barkov is really good on that as well. So there’s a lot of similarities to those guys in the way Konsta plays.” - *Olli Jokinen, former NHLer and ond of Helenius' Liiga coach with Jukurit*

"He seems to create constantly. He’s a good though not great skater. He anticipates the play at a very high level off the puck (the puck just seems to find him again and again inside the offensive zone)." - *Scott Wheeler, The Athletic*

"Helenius plays the game fast and he's a threat off the rush. The kind of forward who leads zone entries off the power play breakout. He’s a play driver who’s sees the ice and makes plays." - *Jason Bukala, Sportsnet *