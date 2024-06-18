Konsta Helenius | DRAFT

RANKING: 3rd EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: C/RW
AMATEUR CLUB: Jukurit, Liiga
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 180
SHOOTS: R
COUNTRY: FIN

2023-24 STATS: 51 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS, -3, 10

Helenius is listed in Central Scouting's final rankings as the No. 3 international skater, at mid-season he was ranked No. 1. 

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He can generate 5-7 takeaways per game which is something that Pavel Datsyuk was the last guy to be able to do as a center. Barkov is really good on that as well. So there’s a lot of similarities to those guys in the way Konsta plays.” - *Olli Jokinen, former NHLer and ond of Helenius' Liiga coach with Jukurit*

"He seems to create constantly. He’s a good though not great skater. He anticipates the play at a very high level off the puck (the puck just seems to find him again and again inside the offensive zone)." - *Scott Wheeler, The Athletic*

"Helenius plays the game fast and he's a threat off the rush. The kind of forward who leads zone entries off the power play breakout. He’s a play driver who’s sees the ice and makes plays." - *Jason Bukala, Sportsnet *

"Plays a pro style game and is often on the right side of the puck when he doesn’t have it, but is also competitive and skilled enough to make things happen when he does have it." - *Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet*

