Following His Lead | FEATURE

Jesper Bratt would know best. He’s been there since Day 1.

“He’s the driving train for this team. He’s the identity of what this team is about.”

He’s talking about his captain, Nico Hischier. The two have been together since their first day of training camp in 2017, and Bratt has had a front-row seat to his captain's evolution.

None of it comes as a surprise.

“You could see those tendencies right from the start,” Bratt said, recalling their first training camp together. “He was so humble, such a great person, and a really hard-working guy right from the start. You saw that he just loved being around the guys, wanted the best and he really cared for everyone in the room. And I think that’s what makes him such a great leader; he wants this team to (succeed) and wants everyone to bring their A-game, too.”

Everyone's A-game comes in different shapes and different forms. Nico's is all-encompassing.

The 26-year-old bears a ton of responsibility. Head coach Sheldon Keefe knew, of course, about Hischier’s abilities as an opposing coach, but this season, his first with New Jersey, he has come to appreciate the team captain on a whole new level.

He’s relied on Hischier to do it all.

“I’ve just been so impressed by him and how he’s performed this year,” Keefe said. “I don’t know if I’ve given him an easy shift this season. He gets the hardest assignments every night (…) and to still contribute and produce the way that he has offensively with all those defensive assignments to me, he has helped make up a much-improved defensive team and an anchor for us that way. It’s been a tremendous season.”