FOLLOW LIVE: Bruins 2, Devils 0

The Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center tonight! Stay tuned here for all your live updates and highlights!

For the goal visualizer, tilt your phone to landscape mode to see it in action!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

BRUINS 1, DEVILS 0

BRUINS 2, DEVILS 0

JACOB MARKSTROM'S FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: BOS 11 , NJD 10
POWER PLAY: BOS —, NJD 0/1
HITS: BOS 7, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: BOS 5, NJD 5
GIVEAWAYS: BOS 4, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: BOS 0, NJD 2

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Haula-Mercer-Meier
Palat-Dowling-Tatar
Cotter-Glass-Sprong

Hughes-Pesce
Dumoulin-Kovacevic
Dillon-Casey

Markstrom
Allen

BRUINS LINEUP

Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak
Zacha-Mittelstadt-Lysell
Khusnutdinov-Minten-Lettieri
Koepke-Beecher-Lauko

Zadorov-Jokiharju
Lohrei-Peeke
Callahan-Wotherspoon

Swayman
Korpisalo

DEVILS MINUTE

One or two points earned by the Devils against the Bruins will clinch a post-season berth

