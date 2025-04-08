FOLLOW LIVE: Bruins 2, Devils 0

The Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center tonight! Stay tuned here for all your live updates and highlights!
For the goal visualizer, tilt your phone to landscape mode to see it in action!
SHOTS: BOS 11 , NJD 10
POWER PLAY: BOS —, NJD 0/1
HITS: BOS 7, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: BOS 5, NJD 5
GIVEAWAYS: BOS 4, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: BOS 0, NJD 2
Noesen-Hischier-Bratt
Haula-Mercer-Meier
Palat-Dowling-Tatar
Cotter-Glass-Sprong
Hughes-Pesce
Dumoulin-Kovacevic
Dillon-Casey
Markstrom
Allen
Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak
Zacha-Mittelstadt-Lysell
Khusnutdinov-Minten-Lettieri
Koepke-Beecher-Lauko
Zadorov-Jokiharju
Lohrei-Peeke
Callahan-Wotherspoon
Swayman
Korpisalo