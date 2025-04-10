Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure you take some time out of your day to read Amanda Stein's piece on Nico Hischier's leadership in the room and on the ice.

Hischier has often been described as a ‘quiet leader.’ While this may be true, it also gives his voice immense weight. He leads by example in how he approaches each day and each game, expecting the same from his teammates. However, when something needs to be said, he speaks up, and his teammates pay attention.

“You know that Nico brings it every day and if you want to be a part of it you’ve got to follow it," Bratt said. "When a player like that, who always shows what needs to be done, then maybe realizes the group isn’t following and then he steps up and says something, I mean, he’s so respected in the group that we all listen and we all know that when Nico stands up to say something it’s usually that it’s gone maybe a little too far and he hasn’t gotten guys to follow his lead. I think that’s pretty unique.”