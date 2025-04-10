Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Thursday afternoon at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Full attendance for the Devils Thursday practice. Looks like some changes coming on the lines.
If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure you take some time out of your day to read Amanda Stein's piece on Nico Hischier's leadership in the room and on the ice.
Hischier has often been described as a ‘quiet leader.’ While this may be true, it also gives his voice immense weight. He leads by example in how he approaches each day and each game, expecting the same from his teammates. However, when something needs to be said, he speaks up, and his teammates pay attention.
“You know that Nico brings it every day and if you want to be a part of it you’ve got to follow it," Bratt said. "When a player like that, who always shows what needs to be done, then maybe realizes the group isn’t following and then he steps up and says something, I mean, he’s so respected in the group that we all listen and we all know that when Nico stands up to say something it’s usually that it’s gone maybe a little too far and he hasn’t gotten guys to follow his lead. I think that’s pretty unique.”
Devils forward Jesper Bratt has been named the New Jersey Devils nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. The selection was made by the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PWHA).
The award is given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.” There is one player nominated for each of the 32 teams, with the winner selected through a PHWA poll at the end of the regular season.
Stan Fischler weighs in with another one of his lists. While the top 3 may be obvious, after that is a real crap shoot.
Having covered the club since its inception more than four decades ago, I'm challenged upon asking myself which really was the greatest Devils game of all-time, and which ones after that and after that?
As a hockey historian, I love the challenge and - by the way – if you disagree with my findings, please write, knowing that I respect your opinions. (Fasten seatbelts, here we go).
