Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Meier Finding His Groove

Timo Meier has elevated his play during the Devils’ recent winning streak, especially after stepping up in Jack Hughes’ absence. The Swiss winger credits the team’s mindset and commitment to execution.

“The mindset going into those games has brought us success,” he said. “We’re on the same page with a lot of things. Keep it simple, pucks to the net. It’s all about execution—executing the plays that we’re running.”

Meier noted that the opportunity to have multiple practices recently has been a welcome change.

“It’s rare that you get these opportunities late in the year,” he said. “We’ve had busy stretches with barely any practices, so we’re taking this time to work on stuff—certain situations to improve our game.”

The work is paying off, and Meier says that confidence stems from preparation.

“Feeling good about ourselves comes through hard work and the way you compete during games,” he said. “Using time in practice to make sure we have everything in our hands builds confidence.”

Keefe praised Meier’s growth, saying extra touches on the first power play unit have helped build his confidence.

“You start to get more points and feel better about your game,” he said.