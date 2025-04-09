Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

Devils forward Jesper Bratt has been named the New Jersey Devils nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. The selection was made by the New Jersey chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PWHA).

The award is given to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game.” There is one player nominated for each of the 32 teams, with the winner selected through a PHWA poll at the end of the regular season.

Bratt has been a driving force for New Jersey this season and has set a new franchise record for most assists in a single season (67, and counting). He surpassed the previous record (60) set by Scott Stevens in the 1993-94 NHL season.

The 26-year-old has been revered by his teammates for his consistent dedication to improving his game and reaching new levels of personal success, which helps drive the team's engine.

Bratt, a sixth-round selection from the 2016 NHL Draft, will play his 550th career game on Friday night. His 88 points this season put him in the Top 10 in NHL scoring, and his 67 assists are the fourth-highest total in the league.