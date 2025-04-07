Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today the return of WWE Night on April 8, 2025, when they face off against the Boston Bruins for a 7:00 PM ET contest at Prudential Center. The night will welcome a special appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as he joins mascot NJ Devil in the WWE-themed opening ceremony.

There will be a multitude of WWE-themed game presentation elements including custom in-game videos, unique WWE graphics look and incorporation of WWE fan-favorite music throughout the night. Additionally, fans can enjoy a WWE artifacts display on the main concourse featuring items like Seth Rollins Referee shirt from SummerSlam 2024, full body gear from SummerSlam 2015, and Mick Foley “Mankind” shirt, mask and handcuffs from SummerSlam 1996 Boiler Room Brawl.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase unique merchandise, such as the New Jersey Devils WWE Legacy Title Belt. The limited-edition item will be available for purchase at the Devils Den Team Store.

Ushered to the ring as Dvořák’s powerful “Symphony No. 9” echoes through the arena, Gunther inspires fear in his opponents before he even steps through the ropes, and for good reason. He’s feared around the world for his pulverizing in-ring style. The Ring General held the prestigious WWE United Kingdom Championship title for more than two years, retaining in wild brawls against the likes of Ilja Dragunov, A-Kid, Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown. After becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, Gunther was drafted to Raw during the 2023 WWE Draft, along with his Imperium cohorts. At WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Gunther defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring Tournament. The "King General" then usurped Damian Priest at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther has since defeated Jey Uso to retain the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but one week later, Jey won the Royal Rumble 2025 and picked Gunther to be his championship opponent at WrestleMania 41.