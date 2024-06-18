Cayden Lindstrom | DRAFT

ESSENTIALS
RANKING: 3rd NA Skaters (Central Scouting)
POSITION: F
AMATEUR CLUB: Medicine Hat Tigers
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 216
SHOOTS: L
COUNTRY: CAN
2023-24 STATS: 32 GP, 27 G, 19 A, 46 PTS, 12, 66 PIM
"The 18-year-old projects to be a power forward with a booming shot. He also can pass the puck with accuracy and is hard in the tough areas of the ice. Every scout I've spoken with thinks highly of Lindstrom despite the time he's missed." - Mike Morreale, NHL.com
"He looks like a safely projectable second-line center, which at his height and with his skating would make him a pretty rare player type in the league. There are some who believe he might even have first-line upside as well." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic
"He’s an absolute monster out there, and scouts love the potential for him to be a high-scoring wrecking ball. I know some scouts think he could go as high as No. 2, depending on the team." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff