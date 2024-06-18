Cayden Lindstrom | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"The 18-year-old projects to be a power forward with a booming shot. He also can pass the puck with accuracy and is hard in the tough areas of the ice. Every scout I've spoken with thinks highly of Lindstrom despite the time he's missed." - Mike Morreale, NHL.com

"He looks like a safely projectable second-line center, which at his height and with his skating would make him a pretty rare player type in the league. There are some who believe he might even have first-line upside as well." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic