Devils Fail to Clinch, Lose to Boston | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils entered the night needing just one point in any fashion to clinch a postseason berth.

The team will have to wait a little longer to punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs following a 7-2 loss to Boston at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

"We just weren’t very good. Execution level, physicality," forward Stefan Noesen said. "Sometimes you have games that don’t go the way you want it to off the hop and you have to find a way to battle back."

Boston built a 3-0 lead early in the second period. New Jersey showed some life with two goals 19-seconds apart by Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier.

But the Bruins would score the next four for a route. David Pastrnak, Michael Callahan, Jakub Lauko, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten and Cole Koepke scored for Boston.

“Not much urgency for whatever reason to a man, top to bottom. I don’t think one guy can say they had it tonight,” defenseman Brett Pesce said. “It sucks. We had an opportunity to clinch. We didn’t get it done and embarrass ourselves out there. At this point you wash it and move on.”

The Devils may still clinch before their next game if the New York Islanders (Tuesday at Nashville) and New York Rangers (Monday vs. Philadelphia) both lose out on one point.

"I'm not going to watch it, I'm not going to talk about it after I leave this (interview) room," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We're going to get ready for the next one."

The takeaway message for the Devils is that they aren’t a good enough team to win on talent alone.

“It’s another reminder that when we don’t lead with our competitiveness, our pace of play, our structure, we’re just not very good,” Keefe said. “That’s another reminder of that.”