Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG 4/9/25

The Devils are mourning the loss of former General Manager Ray Shero. The Minnesota Wild announced his passing on Wednesday afternoon.

“On behalf of the ownership, management, staff, and players of the New Jersey Devils, we are all stunned and deeply saddened by the passing of former General Manager Ray Shero,” said Tom Fitzgerald, President & General Manager, New Jersey Devils. “Ray was a highly-respected executive, enthusiastic mentor, and most importantly, tremendous friend to many during his time in New Jersey. Ray came from a family that dedicated themselves to the game, and he continued to pass that commitment on. The organization is extremely grateful for the impact Ray had during his tenure in New Jersey, and it is without question that his fingerprints are on the current group we see today, both on and off the ice. We send our sincere condolences to his family, and countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

Shero, 62, served as Devils General Manager from 2015-2020, drafting Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes.

Shero also served as GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-14, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009 alongside Fitzgerald. Shero also served as assistant GM for Ottawa (1993-98) and Nashville (’98-06).

Shero, who played college hockey at St. Lawrence, currently served as Senior Advisor to the GM for Minnesota.