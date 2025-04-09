Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG 4/9/25

ray shero devils 2

The Devils are mourning the loss of former General Manager Ray Shero. The Minnesota Wild announced his passing on Wednesday afternoon.

“On behalf of the ownership, management, staff, and players of the New Jersey Devils, we are all stunned and deeply saddened by the passing of former General Manager Ray Shero,” said Tom Fitzgerald, President & General Manager, New Jersey Devils. “Ray was a highly-respected executive, enthusiastic mentor, and most importantly, tremendous friend to many during his time in New Jersey. Ray came from a family that dedicated themselves to the game, and he continued to pass that commitment on. The organization is extremely grateful for the impact Ray had during his tenure in New Jersey, and it is without question that his fingerprints are on the current group we see today, both on and off the ice. We send our sincere condolences to his family, and countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

Shero, 62, served as Devils General Manager from 2015-2020, drafting Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes.

Shero also served as GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-14, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009 alongside Fitzgerald. Shero also served as assistant GM for Ottawa (1993-98) and Nashville (’98-06).

Shero, who played college hockey at St. Lawrence, currently served as Senior Advisor to the GM for Minnesota.

GettyImages-1503630605
GettyImages-479016814
GettyImages-1157616584
GettyImages-1157592054
GettyImages-1127424511
GettyImages-675087962
GettyImages-1151356386
GettyImages-800572740
GettyImages-805716520
GettyImages-1157463306
GettyImages-617662520
GettyImages-800234364
041116presser012
GettyImages-804361370
raysuite
102816contract3
102816contract4
041116presser015
041116presser014
GettyImages-475627676
/

Remembering Ray Shero

Photos of former Devils General Manager Ray Shero.

More News

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG

All-Time Devils' Greatest Games | STAN'S LISTS

Devils Fail to Clinch, Lose to Boston | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 7, Devils 2

Following His Lead | FEATURE

Devils Practice Prior to Facing the Bruins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Announce Return of WWE Night | PRESS RELEASE

Timo Strikes Twice as Devils Top Rangers | GAME STORY

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Rangers 0

Devils Practice Before Hosting Rangers | NOTEBOOK

Historical WWE Main Events in New Jersey | FEATURE

Magic Marky | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Take You Behind the Scenes | BLOG

Devils Practice During 4-Day Break | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall Casey | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Sweep Home-and-Home Series v. Wild | GAME STORY

Devils invite young fans to rink to celebrate Autism Acceptance night