Zeev Buium | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"In terms of what type of player the six-foot, 183-pound Buium is on that ice, think Quinn Hughes and adjust a little for hyperbole. The 2005-born D-man — his December birthday prevented him from being selected at the 2023 draft — notched 11 goals and 50 points as an NCAA freshman this year to lead everybody at his position. Buium — whose older brother, Shai, was also on the championship Pioneers team and is a 2021 second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings — knows offence is his calling card. That said, under coach David Carle — who guided him at both Denver and on the Team USA bench at the WJC — Buium is determined to round out his game and be the kind of player who can be sent over the boards in every situation."

-Ryan Dixon, Sportsnet

"A true master of the “defense begets offense” philosophy, Buium managed to prove himself an effective defender at some of the toughest levels his age allows and has shown a remarkable ability to generate offense with the advantages he creates. He’s fantastically composed under pressure, and his in-zone defensive play ranks among the best the draft has to offer. He may not be the most attractive option on paper amongst his peers and he may not be the most complete athlete yet either; but Buium is one of, if not the most complete defensemen this draft has to offer and that’s what has him ranked as the top blue-liner on our list at this juncture."

-David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“The ability to create space and evade pressure at the point is an important trait for any defender looking to impact the offensive side of the game, and it’s an area where Buium subtly excels. He sets up opponents by feinting a stride to one side and then shifting his weight to quickly accelerate the other way. His puckhandling isn’t flashy with noticeable dekes, but he has displayed the ability to open the blade of his stick to indicate he plans on going in one direction before attacking the opponent’s heels once they make their move.”

-Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News