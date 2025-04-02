Devils Practice During 4-Day Break | NOTEBOOK

jesper bratt notebook
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing Wednesday afternoon during a four-day break between games.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Stay tuned! 

Practice Info

Defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce are the only expected players abesent from practice for New Jersey.

casey

Casey Recalled

The Devils announced in the morning that defenseman Seamus Casey has been recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League.

More details here.

Gabby_Sam_Amanda

Go Behind the Scenes

The Devils gave fans a glimpse into some of the powerful women working in the organization with a look at their day-to-day lives while working for the team.

Check out more here.

In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
VICTORY SPEECH: 'Important 2nd Point' 
 
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Keefe | Markstrom | Hischier | LHughes

More News

Devils Recall Casey | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Sweep Home-and-Home Series v. Wild | GAME STORY

Devils invite young fans to rink to celebrate Autism Acceptance night

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Wild 2 (SO)

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils, Wild Complete Home-and-Home Series | PREVIEW

Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Hischier Hat Trick Leads Devils Past Wild | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Wild 2

Devils Shut Out in Winnipeg | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 at Jets 4

Devils Take You Behind the Scenes | BLOG

Devils Road Trip Continues in Winnipeg | PREVIEW

Devils Host Autism Acceptance Night | RELEASE

Devils Build Connections to Students via Gaming Partnership | FEATURE

Devils Start Road Trip with Win in Chicago | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5 at Blackhawks 3

Devils Start Road Trip in Chicago | PREVIEW