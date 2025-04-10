Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Shero spent over 30 years in the NHL with stops in Ottawa (1993-98), Nashville (1998-06), Pittsburgh (2006-14) and New Jersey (2015-00). He won a Stanley Cup in 2009 and was named NHL GM of the Year in 2013. He also served as an executive for Team USA at the 2010 and ’14 Winter Olympics and was active in USA Hockey.

Shero served as general manager of the Devils from 2015-00. In that time, he constructed the foundation for the Devils making the playoffs in two of the previous three seasons by building the foundation on the ice and in the hockey operations department. So many in the organization had their lives touched by Shero as a boss, mentor and friend.

“On behalf of the ownership, management, staff and players of the New Jersey Devils, we are all stunned and deeply saddened by the passing of former General Manager Ray Shero,” Devils President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Ray was a highly respected executive, enthusiastic, mentor, and most importantly, tremendous friend to many during his time in New Jersey.”

Shero’s impacted on the franchise will be felt for years to come. Not only did he draft Bratt, but also captain Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, and he molded many of those in the hockey operations department. In a twist of fate, Shero passed on the same day that the Devils would clinch a playoff spot.

“His fingerprints are all over this locker room and how we built the team, from past trades and draft picks,” Bratt said. "It’s fitting with all the work that he put into this organization, everything that he gave to this organization, they both happened on the same day. The legacy that he built with us is continuing. We have a playoff spot on the same day.”

“A very sad day,” a solemn Hischier said. “He definitely left his footprints in here. Some other guys in here, from the office, were really close to him. My prayers go out to his whole family and the people who knew him, knew how great of a guy he was.”

Shero and the Devils selected Hischier with the first-overall pick in 2017. The two had dinner and meetings before the draft and built a bond in that very short time.

“It felt very authentic with him. Every talk we had,” Hischier said. “He asked me questions that weren’t about hockey. You could see what kind of person he was and what he was trying to build. I’m very fortunate that I got picked by the Devils.”

And beyond Hischier, Shero made sure that his parents felt comfortable with their son moving across the ocean to beginning his hockey career.

“Talking to my family, he said he would take care of me. It was great to hear from my parents that I was in good hands,” Hischier said. “He made sure I was taken care of as an 18-year-old. He was always there if I needed anything. Not just hockey. That’s the person he was.”

Beyond players, Shero gave those in management a chance.

He hired Fitzgerald as director of player development in Pittsburgh in 2007. He would promote him to assistant to the general manager and then hired him as the Devils assistant general manager in 2015.

Shero also gave current Devils assistant general manager Kate Madigan, the first female to hold the role for the franchise in team history, her opportunity to break into the NHL.

“Ray was the one who hired me and gave me my first chance,” Madigan said. “Eight years ago, the landscape was very different. So, taking a chance on a young female, with an accounting degree, was very progressive. He allowed me to grow into the sport and was always willing to answer questions, give advice and honestly believed in me before I saw anything in myself in this world.”

Like Madigan, Shero gave many people around the NHL their first break, whether players, coaches, scouts or staff. From Fitzgerald to Bill Guerin, from Chuck Fletcher to Jason Botterill, from Dan Bylsma to John Hynes. If you were the team’s CEO or a lowly website writer, Shero always made time for you. That was the type of man he was.

“When I retired, I called my wife first, and I called Ray Shero second to come in and talk to him about the next step. He was unbelievably good to me,” said current Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin. “(He) gave me a position where I could learn a lot of different things about the other side of the business.”

Guerin, like so many others, started his front office career as a development coach in Pittsburgh following his retirement. In another twist of fate, the Devils will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Prudential Center. Shero served as Penguins general manager from 2006-14, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009.

“Ray Shero was a big part of my early days in Pittsburgh,” Sidney Crosby said. “He gave me a lot of opportunity as a young captain and supported me throughout his time. He did so much for our organization and my memories with him are special. I am grateful for our time spent here and that we were able to share a Stanley Cup championship together.”

From one captain to another, the feeling is mutual.

“He gave me the chance. Me as a 17-, 18-year-old kid, giving me a chance to fulfill my dream and play in the NHL,” Hischier said. “He always cared about the people he brought in. he was so great to me. He believed in me right away and never had a doubt. I’m very thankful for the time I had with him.”