Yotes Notes: Heading Home Happy & Trade Deadline Looms

Minnesota is sixth in the Central Division and still in the Wild Card hunt, eight points behind the Nashville Predators, who own the second spot with 72 points. The Wild most recently beat the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
The dynamic Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 66 points on 29 goals and 37 assists, followed by Joel Eriksson Ek (55), Mats Zuccarello (50), Matt Boldy (49), and Brock Faber (34).
Between the pipes, Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury have split time, with the former posting a 17-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 3.30 GAA and .892 SV%, while the latter is 12-11-1 with a 2.89 GAA and .892 SV%.
Minnesota’s 3.08 goals-for per game rank 19th in the league, while it allows the ninth-most goals at 3.32. Their power-play percentage of 21.76 is 16th in the league, but the penalty kill has struggled, ranking 28th with a 74.53 percent success rate.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes, NHL, and Arizona Sports App)
Friday, March 8, vs. Detroit, 7 pm MST
The Red Wings are in a playoff push for the first time in years, six points out of third place in the Atlantic Division and currently holding the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. They have dropped two straight games – most recently a 4-0 home defeat to the Florida Panthers – and kicks off a four-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday before visiting Mullett Arena on Friday.
The two teams will have concluded both of their matchups this season within a week of each other, as Detroit Hosts Arizona at Little Caesar’s Arena on March 14.
Captain Dylan Larkin’s 54 points lead the way, and Alex DeBrincat (53), Lucas Raymond (51), Daniel Sprong (39), and former Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (39) round out the top five in scoring. Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane has also had strong production numbers since joining the team, posting 31 points in 30 games played.
It was just announced, however, that Larkin is expected to miss two weeks because of a lower-body injury.
Goalie Alex Lyon has surprised this season, posting an 18-10-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and .911 SV%. James Reimer has filled in with backup Ville Husso currently out with an injury, and has a 3.55 GAA and an .892 SV%.
Detroit’s offense is one of the most improved in the league this season, ranking sixth with 3.51 goals-for per game. Their defense has also been better than years past, but still allows the 12th-most goals per game at 3.20.