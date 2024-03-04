Yotes Notes: Heading Home Happy & Trade Deadline Looms

“Everybody’s trying to put some pieces on their teams that will help them, and people are trying to look for the best value possible,” Armstrong said. “If you need a piece, whether that might be depth or an injury that has occurred, you have to get it done.”

The Coyotes’ GM said the team is open and honest with everyone as the deadline nears, especially players who have their contracts expiring at the conclusion of the season.

“There’s been some transparency and some openness all the way through, not only with the players, but also with their agents,” Armstrong said. “Our goal is to go through this deadline and keep our core together here, and move forward and take another step. That’s the biggest thing. We’ve got some good pieces that we like.”

Whatever transpires, make sure to stay tuned to arizonacoyotes.com for the latest on all of the moves made.

On to the Show!

The Week in Review

Tuesday, Feb. 27 | at Montreal Canadiens | 4-2 Loss

Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Alex Kerfoot brought the Coyotes to within a goal in the second intermission with his ninth of the season. Though the Canadiens jumped ahead by two at 5:14 of the final frame, Nick Bjugstad made it a one-shot game late to keep Arizona in the mix.

Nick Suzuki added an empty netter with three seconds to play, icing the game and securing the win for Montreal. The Coyotes split the season series with the Canadiens, 1-1-0.

Thursday, Feb. 29 | at Toronto Maple Leafs | 4-2 Loss

The Coyotes rallied from a 3-0 deficit behind goals from Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley, again pulling to within a goal in the third period. William Nylander’s empty net goal with one minute remaining put the game out of reach.

Toronto swept the season series between the two teams, 2-0-0.

Friday, March 1 | at Ottawa Senators | 5-3 Win

The Coyotes broke out of their 14-game winless streak in a big way, racing out to a 3-0 lead en route to their 5-3 win over the Senators. Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, and Nick Schmaltz scored within the first 15:37 of the game to give Arizona an early advantage before Ottawa clawed all the way back to tie they game at 15:52 of the middle frame.