Coyotes Fall to Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday

Arizona plays next in Ottawa on Friday

By Patrick Brown
Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday.

Matthew Knies, Tyler Bertuzzi, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won eight of their last nine games. Joseph Woll made 30 saves to earn his ninth win of the season.

Recap: Coyotes at Maple Leafs 2.29.24

Knies opened the scoring at 13:04 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Mitch Marner before beating Ingram to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. The 21-year-old Phoenix native is in his first full NHL season after playing with Logan Cooley at the University of Minnesota last season.

Bertuzzi gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead just 1:05 into the second period, redirecting William Lagesson’s shot from the blue line past Ingram, and Matthews made it 3-0 at 13:12 of the middle frame, wristing one past Ingram from the slot.

Kerfoot got the Coyotes on the board with a shorthanded goal just over a minute later, poking the puck free at Arizona’s blue line before racing in on a breakaway and beating Woll glove side. The 29-year-old Kerfoot was playing in his first game back in Toronto after appearing in 285 games with them from 2019-20 through 2022-23.

Cooley made it 3-2 midway through the third period, firing in a rebound from Matias Maccelli’s shot that ended up behind Woll, but Nylander rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:00.

Arizona is back in action against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, wrapping up the Canada portion of their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

