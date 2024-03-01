Coyotes Fall to Maple Leafs in Toronto on Thursday

Knies opened the scoring at 13:04 of the first period, taking a drop pass from Mitch Marner before beating Ingram to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. The 21-year-old Phoenix native is in his first full NHL season after playing with Logan Cooley at the University of Minnesota last season.

Bertuzzi gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead just 1:05 into the second period, redirecting William Lagesson’s shot from the blue line past Ingram, and Matthews made it 3-0 at 13:12 of the middle frame, wristing one past Ingram from the slot.

Kerfoot got the Coyotes on the board with a shorthanded goal just over a minute later, poking the puck free at Arizona’s blue line before racing in on a breakaway and beating Woll glove side. The 29-year-old Kerfoot was playing in his first game back in Toronto after appearing in 285 games with them from 2019-20 through 2022-23.

Cooley made it 3-2 midway through the third period, firing in a rebound from Matias Maccelli’s shot that ended up behind Woll, but Nylander rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:00.

Arizona is back in action against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, wrapping up the Canada portion of their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).