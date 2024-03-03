Guenther Notches 1st 3-Point Game as Coyotes Beat Capitals 5-2

Cooley opened the scoring at 7:33 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Guenther before going bar-down on a breakaway. It’s the 19-year-old’s 10th goal of the season, and it gave Arizona a 1-0 lead.

Zucker made it 2-0 4:06 into the second period, finishing off a tic-tac-goal by tapping a pass from Guenther into an open net. The play was initiated by Macceli on the boards after he dug the puck out to Schmaltz, who earned the secondary assist.

Milano made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 6:02 of the middle frame, redirecting Alex Ovechkin’s backdoor pass past Vejmelka from in close. Kesselring restored the Coyotes’ two-goal cushion 43 seconds later, though, wristing a shot from the top of the right circle to the far post, past Lindgren.

Guenther gave Arizona a three-goal lead with just 1:59 remaining in the second after his centering pass on the power play redirected off John Carlson and found its way into the net. The 20-year-old Guenther has five points on two goals and three assists in his last two games.

Mantha made it 4-2 with a power-play goal just 10 seconds into the third period, one-timing a shot past Vejmelka for his 20th of the season, but Schmaltz iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:39.

The Coyotes return home to open a three-game homestand on Tuesday, beginning against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).